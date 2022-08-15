Industrial Gas Turbine Market to Hit USD 9.5 Billion by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Major industrial gas turbine market players include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens Energy, General Electric, Nanjing Turbine & Electric Machinery, VERICOR and others.

The industrial gas turbine market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 9.5 billion by 2030, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Increasing need for energy-efficient systems to keep pace with rapid urbanization and global energy demand will drive the market trends.

A growing focus on the development of gas-fired power plants, LNG regasification and an overall positive outlook toward natural gas as a fuel will augment the equipment demand. Stringent emission norms for the reduction of greenhouse gases and reforms towards strengthening energy security will favor the installation gas-powered electricity generation. Rising awareness about environmental protection along with a surge in the adoption of advanced auxiliary technologies will consolidate the industrial gas turbine market outlook.

The COVID-19 crisis had resulted in a fluctuating demand and supply of energy, especially from the industrial sector. It affected the total power consumption worldwide, invariably affecting the deployment of gas turbines. With an increasing focus on energy optimization and sustainability among the utilities, the sector will expand over the coming years, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic declining.

The aero-derivative industrial gas turbine market is estimated to attain 6.1% growth rate till 2030. The reliability and flexibility of these machines is greater than some other alternatives, coupled with exhibiting lower carbon footprint. Increasing efforts to integrate captive-generation stations for meeting the surge in industrial electricity demand will boost the equipment installation.

The >300 MW capacity segment will depict a substantial growth by 2030, with the introduction of strict government mandates to cut down emissions from the utility sector. The large-scale deployment of advanced green energy systems will support the production of natural gas-fired boilers and turbines. Gas-based units boast of advantages such as high operating speed, better mechanical efficiency, greater reliability, and ability to enable distributed power generation.

European industrial gas turbine market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5.7% through 2030. There is growing consumer inclination toward energy-efficient technologies due to higher environmental awareness. Government agencies are implementing aggressive regulatory targets for carbon emission reduction in the EU, which could increase the use of natural gas for providing industrial energy.

Latin America industrial gas turbine market value will be around USD 400 million by 2030, credited to high replacement rate of oil-fired plants with natural gas-fired power plants. The regional manufacturing sector and consumption of electricity in urban areas are expanding.

The competitive landscape of the global industrial gas turbine market comprises leading manufacturers such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens Energy, General Electric, Nanjing Turbine & Electric Machinery, VERICOR, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, MAN Energy Solutions, UEC-Saturn, Wartsila, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Opra Turbines, Baker Hughes Company, and Ansaldo Energia, among others. These leaders primarily engage in product development, technological advancements and strategic initiatives to bolster their product portfolio.

For example, in March 2022, General Electric received a contract to provide 2 GW of electricity in the Guangdong region of China. Harbin Electric, and GE subsidiary GE Gas Power announced a commitment to deliver 3 GE 9HA.01 heavy-duty gas turbines to the Shenzhen Energy Group to support its power generation systems at the Guangming-based power plant.

