Industrial Gas Regulators Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

In February 2022, Control Devices LLC, a US-based producer of premium valves and industrial parts acquire Essex Industries’ medical gas regulator business for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition expanded Control Devices’ offering in the area of medical gas regulators.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


The Control Devices brand will now be used to sell the Essex Industries medical gas regulator product range. EssexIndustries, Inc. is a US-based company operating in the industrial gas regulator market. Emerson Electric Co., Linde Plc, Air Liquide S.A, Praxair Inc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, GCE Group, Itron Cavagna Group Spa, Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc, Iceblick Ltd, Advanced Specialty Gases, BASF SE, Buzwair Group, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd, Gulf Cryo, and Proton Gases Private Limited are the major players.

The global industrial gas regulator market is expected to grow from $14.45 billion in 2021 to $15.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $19.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The industrial gas regulator market consists of sales of industrial gas regulators by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to devices used to regulate the pressure and direction of fluid or gas in the piping in various industries. An industrial gas regulator consists of a separate pressure sensor, a controller, a flow valve, and a diaphragm that regulates the pressure when gas enters the chamber, and the fuel can then be delivered from the source to the appliance or device at a certain flow.

The main types of industrial gas regulators are single-stage and dual-stage.The single-stage is used to produce high-purity single-stage gas pressure regulators that are made to regulate the delivery pressures of gases that are either derived from high-pressure bottles or are provided by a facility’s line pressure.

The various gases include inert, corrosive, and toxic ones.The materials include brass and stainless steel.

These are used in oil and gas, chemicals, steel and metal processing, medical care, food and beverages, and other applications.

North America was the largest region in the industrial gas regulator market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this industrial gas regulator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Rapid industrialization is expected to propel the growth of the industrial gas regulator market going forward.Industrialization refers to an economy’s transformation from one focused mostly on agriculture to one based on the production of goods.

Industrialization has transformed the economy with the production of a variety of goods in various industries, and industrial gas regulators are one of them. For instance, in March 2022, according to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, an Austria-based specialised agency, global manufacturing production increased by 9.4 % in 2021, after the pandemic-related drop of 4.2 percent in 2020. Further, by March 2022, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), an India-based government export promotion agency, Indian manufacturing hubs will reach more than $500 billion by 2030. Many companies have started producing their products in India, such as the first solar company started a plant in Tamil Nadu. Zoho invested $13.4 million in R&D manufacturing. Therefore, rapid industrialization is driving the industrial gas regulator market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial gas regulator market.Major companies in the industrial gas regulator market are developing new technologies to strengthen their position.

For instance, in April 2021, The Cavagna Group, a UK-based company operating in industrial gas regulators, launched the Viproxy® i-1Touch, a brand new digital valve for medical oxygen therapy with a smart IoT add-on and a unique, smart medical VPR that has data transmission capabilities. The Viproxy® i-1Touch valve includes an integrated pressure regulator as well as a digital pressure gauge.Its digital gauge will clearly display all parameters monitored during use and send audible alerts.

The countries covered in the industrial gas regulator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The industrial gas regulators market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial gas regulators market statistics, including global and regional shares, competitors with an industrial gas regulators market share, detailed industrial gas regulators market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial gas regulators industry. This industrial gas regulators market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
