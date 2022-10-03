ReportLinker

Major players in the industrial flooring market are BASF SE, Cornerstone Flooring, Fosroc Inc, Sika AG, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Master Builder Solutions Group, Summit Industrial Flooring, Premier Industrial Flooring, Armstrong, and RCR Industrial Flooring.

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Flooring Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323464/?utm_source=GNW





The global industrial flooring market is expected to grow from $6.26 billion in 2021 to $6.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The industrial flooring market is expected to grow to $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The industrial flooring market consists of sales of industrial flooring materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide durability and resistance to abrasion, heavy traffic, and heavy loads to the surface.Industrial flooring refers to a process that provides the foundation for floor surfaces by permanently covering the floor using various materials.



Industrial flooring offers a variety of designs, textures, and colors to the floor.



The main types of industrial flooring are light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty.Light duty flooring is used in all manufacturing units and clean room areas where manpower and trolley movement are generally involved.



The different flooring materials include concrete, wood, mortar, and other flooring materials. These are used in food and beverage manufacturing, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the industrial flooring market in 2021. The regions covered in the industrial flooring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The industrial flooring market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides industrial flooring market statistics, including industrial flooring industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an industrial flooring market share, detailed industrial flooring market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the industrial flooring industry. This industrial flooring market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing demand from the food and beverage sectors is expected to propel the growth of the industrial flooring market going forward.The food and beverages sector involves the processing of foods as well as beverages’ packaging and distribution.



The food and beverage industries require industrial flooring to meet the safety and cleanliness standards for manufacturing food and beverages. For instance, in 2021, according to Farm Credit Canada, a Canada-based financial services company, the food manufacturing sector’s revenue increased to $125 billion by 14.8% YoY. Therefore, the increasing demand from the food and beverage sectors will drive the growth of the industrial flooring market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the industrial flooring market.Major companies operating in the industrial flooring market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in May 2020, AkzoNobel N.V., a Netherlands-based company that operates in industrial flooring solutions, launched the microbial resistant “Interpon D1000 & D2000” range of powder coatings based on “BioCote” antimicrobial technology that protects against microorganisms such as bacteria and mold, which will cause bad odors and material degradation. Integrated antimicrobial coating technology will reduce 99.9% of microorganisms to avoid cross contamination and keep the surface clean for a long time. This innovative product has been useful on surfaces in hospitals and clinics where maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene is mandatory to avoid contamination.



In April 2022, RCR Industrial Flooring, a Spain-based company that manufactures industrial flooring products, acquired Solastra for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, RCR Industrial Flooring aimed to become the leading provider of industrial flooring solutions in the French market.



Solastra is a France-based company that provides industrial flooring.



The countries covered in the industrial flooring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323464/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



