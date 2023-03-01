Industrial Distribution Market Size to Reach $11.87 Trillion by 2032: E-commerce Marketplaces, Supply Chain Dynamics, Investments in Digital Infrastructure & Forecast: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The growth of the e-commerce industry will lead to the industrial distribution market's growth in the upcoming years. The North American region emerged as the most significant global industrial distribution market, with a revenue share of 42.10% in 2022. The presence of top e-commerce players in the U.S. and Canada is providing lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the region.

Newark, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the industrial distribution market will grow from USD 7.45 trillion in 2022 and reach USD 11.87 trillion by 2032. Most companies view industrial distribution as a way to gain a competitive edge. E-commerce companies are investing in industrial distribution to strengthen their supply chain. Further, with increasing demand for consumer goods, many companies opt for industrial distribution to ease the process of product distribution.



Key Insight of the Industrial Distribution Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the industrial distribution market. Key factors favouring the growth of the industrial distribution market in North America include adopting digital technologies and the rising number of players in regional countries. The expenditure on the supply chain has increased drastically over the recent decade owing to the growth of e-commerce companies. The U.S. has witnessed a high growth rate in the e-commerce industry due to rising disposable income and constant technological advancements. Further, the increasing number of product releases and launches will lead to deeper penetration of the industrial distribution market.



The OEM supplies segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The product segment is divided into electrical supplies and equipment, OEM supplies, bearings, hand tools and power tools, MRO supplies, and others. The OEM supplies segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The distribution processes of automobile supplies are complex; thus, many companies prefer industrial distribution to ease the process. Also, many players have digitalized the distribution process for faster deliveries.



The e-commerce segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The application segment includes retail and e-commerce. The e-commerce segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The e-commerce industry is adopting several solutions for arranging their inventories effectively. The high growth rate of e-commerce platforms has propelled the use of industrial distribution for hassle-free logistics management.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing use of industrial distribution among retail and e-commerce channels



Industrial distributors act as significant players in the product distribution chain. With the growth of e-commerce platforms, industrial distribution facilities have witnessed a tremendous increase in demand. Nowadays, most wholesale and online enterprises are opting for industrial distribution services. The wholesale and distribution sectors of the economy are supported by inventory. With industrial distribution software, retailers and e-commerce channels can access automated inventory management systems that enable paperless business transactions and track shipped and purchased goods at various warehouses. To remain competitive, businesses in the wholesale and distribution sectors require a real-time perspective of the entire organization. Real-time visibility leads to increased delivery timelines and corporate productivity.



Restraint: Preference for in-house distribution



Due to the increasing competition among e-commerce players, several delivery options are available. Also, many companies have warehouse and delivery channels which gives them complete control over their product distribution. Thus, with growing competition, many companies are setting up their in-house distribution center.



Opportunity: Growing demand from key regions



The last mile delivery market is operating globally via the key regions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, will gain tremendous market share due to the growth of the e-commerce industry. This can be attributed to increased urbanization and rising per-capita income. The mentioned regions' consumers are increasingly comfortable with the home delivery of products, such as retail goods, prepared food, groceries, medicines, etc. With the increasing working population, consumers are turning towards convenient purchasing modes. Thus, the demand for delivery has grown by leaps and bounds. Further, numerous leading global industrial distribution manufacturers throughout the North Americana and European regions add to market growth. The amount of investment in the transportation and supply chain industry is high in North American and European regions. In Asia-Pacific, countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are investing hugely in developing advanced technology for the supply chain.



Challenge: Lack of awareness in developing and under-developed regions



There is a lack of awareness of underdeveloped areas in developing and under-developed regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. In underdeveloped and developing countries, many small-scale e-commerce and retail companies are unaware of industrial distribution uses. This leads to the limitation of the industrial distribution market potential. Thus, this factor hinders the market's growth in such countries.



Read 230-page market research report,"Industrial Distribution Market Size by Product (Electrical Supplies and Equipment, OEM Supplies, Bearings, Hand Tools and Power Tools, MRO Supplies, and Others), Application (Retail and E-commerce) and, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023 to 2032", published by The Brainy Insights

Some of the major players operating in the industrial distribution market are:



• W.W. Grainger

• WESCO International

• Sonepar USA

• Würth Industry

• Wolseley Industrial Group

• DXP Enterprises, Inc.

• Border States

• Kaman Distribution Group

• F.W. Webb

• Edgen Murray

• HD Supply

• Motion Industries

• Fastenal Company

• Rexel USA, Inc.

• Descours et Cabaud

• MRC Global

• Applied Industrial Technologies

• Winsupply Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product:



• Electrical Supplies and Equipment

• OEM Supplies

• Bearings

• Hands Tools and Power Tools

• MRO Supplies

• Others



By Application:



• Retail

• E-commerce



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Trillion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



