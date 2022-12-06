Industrial Connector Market Trends and ForecastThe global industrial connector market is expected to reach an estimated $8.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2027 by end use (factory automation and machinery, construction and civil engineering, and energy) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Industrial Connector Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the industrial connector market looks promising with opportunities in the factory automation and machinery, construction and civil engineering, and energy market. The global industrial connector market is expected to reach an estimated $8.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are improving world GDP, rapid industrialization, and increasing use of more advanced technologies such as industrial automation and robotics.



Emerging Trends in the Industrial Connector Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include green connectors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Industrial Connector Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global industrial connector market by end use, and region as follows:



Industrial Connector Market by End Use [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Factory Automation and Machinery

• Construction and Civil Engineering

• Energy



Industrial Connector Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Industrial Connector Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies industrial connector companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the industrial connector companies profiled in this report includes.

• Molex Incorporated

• TE Connectivity

• Amphenol Corporation

• Aptiv

• JST Mfg. Co. Ltd.

• Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

• Rosenberger

• Harting Technology Group

• Foxconn

• Sumitomo Electric

• Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

Industrial Connector Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that factory automation and machinery will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in smart factories, automation & networking, and industrial robotics..

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high presence of large number of players and increasing adoption of automation technologies in various industries in the region.

Features of Industrial Connector Market

• Market Size Estimates:Industrial connector market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by end use industry

• Regional Analysis:Industrial connector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry and regions for the industrial connector market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the industrial connector market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the industrial connector market size?

Answer:The global industrial connector market is expected to reach an estimated $8.7 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for industrial connector market?

Answer:The industrial connector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the industrial connector market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are improving world GDP, rapid industrialization, and increasing use of more advanced technologies such as industrial automation and robotics.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for industrial connector?

Answer:Factory automation and machinery are the major end use industries for industrial connector.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in industrial connector market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include green connectors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Q6. Who are the key industrial connector companies?



Answer:Some of the key industrial connector companies are as follows:

Q7: In industrial connector market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global industrial connector market by end use (factory automation and machinery, construction and civil engineering, and energy) )and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to industrial connector market or related to industrial connector market share, industrial connector market analysis, and industrial connector market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

