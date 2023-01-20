Industrial Asset Management Market Report 2023: Benefits of Cloud-based Industrial Asset Management Solutions Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Asset Management Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Asset Type, and End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report titled provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial asset management market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2029. The global industrial asset management market is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The growth of this market is attributed to the benefits of cloud-based industrial asset management solutions and the rising need for the real-time monitoring of industrial assets. In addition, the integration of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and 5G technologies and the growing adoption of industrial asset management solutions in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

Segment Analysis

  • The automation assets segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for efficient inventory tracking, better accountability, and preventing theft and misuse of IT assets; and a surge in demand to reduce maintenance costs and ease the burden of audits.

  • The cloud-based deployment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to reduce IT infrastructure costs, the benefits offered by cloud-based IAM solutions & services such as better accessibility, reduced IT costs, and automatic updates, and efforts by leading IAM players to launch cloud-based asset monitoring services for industrial plants.

  • The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to pharmaceutical companies' increasing need to monitor purchase orders (PO) & requisitions, handle tickets, optimize equipment maintenance, gain real-time visibility into assets' operation, and ensure FDA compliance for drug development.

  • Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the industrial asset management market. This region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to a large number of industrial manufacturing industries operating in Asia-Pacific and the surge in demand for cost-effective IAM solutions.

Key questions answered in the report

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of offering, asset type, deployment mode, and end-use industry?

  • What is the historical market for industrial asset management across the globe?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial asset management market?

  • Who are the major players in the global industrial asset management market, and what market share do they hold?

  • Who are the major players in various countries, and what market share do they hold?

  • How is the competitive landscape?

  • What are the recent developments in the global industrial asset management market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by major players in the global industrial asset management market?

  • What are the geographical trends in high-growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the global industrial asset management market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report:
Industrial asset management Market, by Offering

  • Solutions

  • Predictive Maintenance Solutions

  • Asset Lifecycle Management Solutions

  • Inventory Management Solutions

  • Reporting & Analytics Solutions

  • Other Industrial Asset Management Solutions

  • Services

  • Professional Services

  • Managed Services

Industrial asset management Market, by Deployment Mode

  • On-premise Deployment

  • Cloud-based Deployment

Industrial asset management Market, by Asset Type

  • Automation Assets

  • Conventional Assets

Industrial asset management Market, by End-use Industry

  • Energy & Power

  • Automotive Manufacturing

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Electronics & Semiconductors

  • Chemicals

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Food & Beverage

  • Metal & Mining

  • Medical Devices

  • Biotechnology

  • Other Industries

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Benefits of Cloud-based Industrial Asset Management Solutions

  • Rising Need for the Real-time Monitoring of Industrial Assets

Market Restraints

  • Concerns Regarding Data Security & Confidentiality

Market Opportunities

  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and 5G Technologies

  • Growing Adoption of Industrial Asset Management Solutions in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Market Challenges

  • Lack of Infrastructure & IT Capabilities

Trends

  • Increasing Integration of Predictive Analytics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Asset Management Market

5. Market Insights

6. Global Industrial Asset Management Market, by Offering

7. Global Industrial Asset Management Market, by Deployment Mode

8. Global Industrial Asset Management Market, by Asset Type

9. Global Industrial Asset Management Market, by End User

10. Industrial Asset Management Market, by Geography

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

  • Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland)

  • General Electric (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

  • SKF Group (Sweden)

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lg00fa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Jets post 2-1 win to extend Coyotes' misery

    WINNIPEG — Blake Wheeler scored the game-winner late in the second period as the Winnipeg Jets handed the Arizona Coyotes their ninth straight loss with a 2-1 victory on Sunday. Pierre-Luc Dubois had the other goal for the Jets (29-14-1), who have won their past three games and are 8-1-0 in their last nine. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for Winnipeg in front of 13,949 fans at Canada Life Centre, where the Jets have won five consecutive games. Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes (13-25-5), wh

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Why Malachi Flynn is still an intriguing prospect to NBA teams

    Amit Mann is joined by Yahoo Sports Sr. NBA Writer Jake Fischer to explain why Malachi Flynn, who's had a fairly inconsistent term in the NBA, is still viewed as an attractive prospect by other NBA teams. Listen to the full episode discussing the latest rumours around the team on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Heave Away's colourful voyage from sea shanty to hockey anthem

    Come get your duds in order 'cause we're bound to cross the water Heave Away, me jollies, Heave Away Enthusiastic hockey fans belted out those lyrics every time Team Canada scored a goal at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax and Moncton in December and January. Since Team Canada's victory at the 2023 Championships, Heave Away, a high energy song performed by Newfoundland and Labrador trad-rock band The Fables, has been elevated to hockey anthem status. "It's simple, it's like

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;