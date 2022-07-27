Industrial Alcohol Market to Surpass US$ 194.7 Bn by 2032 with Rising Application in Pharmaceutical Industry – Study by Future Market Insights Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

According to FMI, the U.K. is estimated to hold more than 17.2% of share in the Europe industrial alcohol market in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% in the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial alcohol market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period (2022-2032) and is likely to be valued at US$ 194.7 Bn by 2032.



Alcohol-based sanitizers are considered to be powerful cleaning agents that are used in a wide range of industries to disinfect machinery and equipment. Increasing consumer preference for sanitizers is set to boost growth in the global industrial alcohol market.

Rising use of alcohol-based disinfectants in the healthcare sector to clean medical devices owing to their high effectiveness in killing a wide range of microorganisms is anticipated to drive growth. They are also non-toxic and simple to use, thereby making them ideal for utilization in medical settings.

Endoscope disinfection is one of the most common uses of alcohol-based disinfectants in the healthcare sector. Cleaning and disinfecting respiratory therapy equipment that is frequently contaminated with various microorganisms is another vital application of industrial alcohol. Alcohol-based disinfectants can be used to kill microorganisms, thereby preventing the spread of infections.

Key Takeaways: Industrial Alcohol Market

The industrial alcohol market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

By source, the corn segment is set to dominate the market by holding around 30.2% of share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the ethyl alcohol segment is likely to lead the industrial alcohol market by holding more than 31.2% of share in 2022.

In terms of application, the transportation fuel & fuel additives segment is anticipated to generate 26.7% of share in 2022.

The U.S. industrial alcohol market currently holds more than 75.7% of share in North America.





“Increasing adoption of bioethanol as a transportation fuel across the globe to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and promote sustainability is likely to drive the global industrial alcohol market,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Industrial Alcohol Market

Key manufacturers in the global industrial alcohol market are mainly focusing on research & development activities in order to come up with innovative and unique product offerings. In addition to that, key players are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand their geographic presence, as well as their existing production capacities.

In July 2020, Green Plains Wood River LLC, a Green Plains Inc. subsidiary, announced the installation of a separate 25-million-gallon facility to produce Food Chemicals Codex (FCC) grade alcohol for export and domestic markets. It has plans to expand the production process to manufacture United States Pharmacopeia (USP) grade alcohol within the next few months.





Key Companies Profiled in Industrial Alcohol Market are Cargill Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Green Plains Inc., Grain Millers Inc., Willmar Group, MGP Ingredients, Inc., Cristalco, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Raizen Energia, GREENFIELD SPECIALTY ALCOHOLS

More Valuable Insights on Industrial Alcohol Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global industrial alcohol market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on source (bagasse & sugarcane, molasses, grains, corn, fossil fuels, others), product type (ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, others), (pharmaceutical, transportation fuel & fuel additives, chemical intermediates, food ingredient, personal care, detergent & cleaning chemicals, others), and processing method (fermentation, synthetic) across seven major regions of the world.

Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook by Category

By Source:

Bagasse & Sugarcane

Molasses

Grains

Corn

Fossil Fuels

Others

By Product Type:

Ethyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

Isobutyl Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol

Others





By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Transportation Fuel & Fuel Additives

Chemical Intermediates

Food Ingredient

Personal Care

Detergent & Cleaning Chemicals

Others





By Processing Method:

Fermentation

Synthetic

