Industrial Agitators Market Size, Global Industry Share Forecast till 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in Industrial Agitators Market are Agitaser, Mixer Direct, EKATO, Dynamix, Pro Quip Inc., SPX Flow, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd., Brawn Mixer Inc., KSB, Silverson, Chemineer, Lotus Mixers (U.S Inc.), Tacmina, Xylem, Charles Ross & Son Company, Jongia NV, INOXPA, Schmack Group, Ertel Alsop, STELZER Mixing, CS UNITEC, Alfa Laval, SPX, ECONOMIX, Faggiolati Pumps, Mixel, Sulzer Chemtech, Silverson Machines, Eirich Machines, CRI-MAN S.R.L., RISCO, and Brawn Mixer.

Pune, India, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial agitators market will gain traction in the coming years due to the growth of oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage, petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, and pulp and paper industries. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled, “Industrial Agitators Market Size, Share, and, Geography Forecast till 2022-2029,” states that advanced technology, strong infrastructure, and device flexibility are projected to increase the adoption of industrial agitators in the coming years. Moreover, industrial agitators are being used to remove pollutants like Sulphur from wastewater, and that in turn, is helping to reduce environmental wastes. Hence, there is an increasing demand for customized industrial agitators and that is projected to propel the global industrial agitators market.

The report classifies global industrial agitators market on the bases of product, model, application, component, and geography. By product, the market is further divided into static agitator, portable agitator, side mounted agitator, bottom-mounted agitator, top-mounted agitators, and others. By model, the market is classified into drum agitator, large tank agitator, and others. By component, the market is classified into impellers, paddle, sealing systems, heads, anchors, turbines, and propellers. By application, the global industrial agitators market is segmented into chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mining, cosmetics, pain and coating, and other industries. The industrial agitators are designed according to the type of industry and they include components namely, drive shaft, engine, driving part, and reduction gearbox.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-agitators-market-100589

Increasing Demand for Agitators Likely to Enable Asia Pacific to remain Dominant

Geographically, the global industrial agitators market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global industrial agitators market in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to the ongoing development of agitators as well as a rise in demand for such products. Apart from Asia Pacific, the demand from Canada and the U.S. are projected to boost the industrial agitators market in North America. This is because of an increasing demand for nutraceuticals as industrial agitators are required there for mixing organic food products in a hygienic manner.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018-2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By Product, By Model, By Application, By Region, By Component

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Agitaser, Mixer Direct, EKATO, Dynamix, Pro Quip Inc., SPX Flow, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd., Brawn Mixer Inc., KSB, Silverson, Chemineer, Lotus Mixers (U.S Inc.), Tacmina, Xylem, Charles Ross & Son Company, Jongia NV, INOXPA, Schmack Group, Ertel Alsop, STELZER Mixing, CS UNITEC, Alfa Laval,  SPX, ECONOMIX, Faggiolati Pumps, Mixel, Sulzer Chemtech, Silverson Machines, Eirich Machines, CRI-MAN S.R.L., RISCO, and Brawn Mixer.

Industrial Agitators Market Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.















Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-agitators-market-100589

ProQuip, Inc. and Eirich Machines Focus on Innovative Product Launches to Gain Market

ProQuip, Inc., a prominent manufacturer and designer of agitating equipment, based in Ohio, applied 3D computational Fluid Dynamics technique in April 2017, for manufacturing tank agitators. In June 2017, Eirich Machines, one of the pioneers in material processing, launched the FPB-1P5 sanitary lab mixer. It is a fluidizing blender and it seamlessly fluidizes products regardless of their shapes, sizes, and density.

List of Key Players in the Market:

  • Agitaser

  • Mixer Direct

  • EKATO

  • Dynamix

  • Pro Quip Inc.

  • SPX Flow

  • Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd.

  • Brawn Mixer Inc.

  • KSB

  • Silverson

  • Chemineer

  • Lotus Mixers (U.S Inc.)

  • Tacmina

  • Xylem

  • Charles Ross & Son Company

  • Jongia NV, INOXPA

