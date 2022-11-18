Indulge in Silk, Frilled Lingerie From softandwet This Season

If you're on the hunt for gift ideas this coming holiday season for your loved ones or yourself, softandwet makes lingerie pieces that are made to be both aesthetic and comfortable.

The independent label, founded in 2019 in Italy, makes underwear and swimwear that will gently hug your body. The brand is best known for its frilled silk undergarments, including a beautiful Butterfly Thong that was restocked earlier this week due to popular demand. These pieces are paired with frilled bra in matching colors, arriving without underwires for ultimate comfort. The softandwet aesthetic is continued in its swimwear collection, which features frilled bikini tops and bottoms in white, deep green, pastel blue and brown.

softandwet keeps the environment and responsibility in mind throughout its production processes, working with Italian fabrics sourced and produced locally and producing in small batches to prevent waste. The designs are additionally made in a local artisanal lab led by women that offers fair working conditions and wages.

Take a peek at some of softandwet's designs in the gallery above and below. You can shop the brand's underwear and swimwear on its official website.