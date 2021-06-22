Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets

Report Scope This study focuses on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered. For instance, product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis.

Application-based market segments include drug development and toxicity testing, academic research, and regenerative medicine. iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include hepatocytes, neurons, cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cell types. Other cell types are comprised of astrocytes, fibroblasts, hematopoietic progenitor cells, etc. Geographical-based market segments include the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications and research publications in the field.



This report focuses on the market size and segmentation of iPSC products, including iPSC research and clinical products. The market for iPSC-related contract services is also discussed. iPSC research products are defined as all research tools, including iPSCs and various differentiated cells derived from iPSCs, various related assays and kits, culture media and medium components (e.g., serum, growth factors, inhibitors), antibodies, enzymes, and products that can be applied for the specific purpose of executing iPSC research. For this report, iPSC products do not cover stem cell research and clinical products, which are broadly applicable to any stem cell type.



This report discusses key manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing market demand, including the driving forces and limiting factors of the iPSCs market growth.Based on these facts and analysis, the market trends and sales for research and clinical applications are forecast through 2026.



One particular focus on the application of iPSCs was given to drug discovery and development, which includes pharmaco-toxicity screening, lead generation, target identification, and other preclinical studies, body-on-a-chip, and 3D disease modeling.Suppliers and manufacturers of iPSC-related products are discussed and analyzed based on their market shares, product types, and geography.



An in-depth patent analysis and research funding analysis are also included to assess the overall direction of the iPSCs market.



The detailed technologies such as those for generating iPSCs, differentiating iPSCs, controlling the differentiation, and large-scale manufacturing of iPSCs and their derivative cells under GMP compliance or xeno-free conditions are excluded from the study, as they are beyond the scope of this report.



Summary

The global market for iPSCs was valued at REDACTED in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach approximately REDACTED by 2026.



It has been more than 10 years since the discovery of iPSC technology.The market has gradually become an essential part of the life sciences industry in recent years.



Since the discovery of iPSCs, a large and growing research product market has grown into existence, mainly because the cells are noncontroversial and can be generated directly from adult cells. iPSCs represent a lucrative market segment because methods for commercializing this cell type are expanding every year, and clinical studies investigating iPSCs are swelling in number.



The reprogramming of human somatic cells into iPSCs offers tremendous potential for cell therapy, primary research, disease modeling, and drug development. Human iPSCs can be generated in culture, expanded, and then used to manufacture clinical-grade cells of almost any adult cell type.



iPSCs are adult stem cells that are isolated and then transformed into embryonic-like stem cells by manipulating gene expression and other methods. Experimentation and research using mouse cells by Shinya Yamanaka’s lab at Kyoto University in Japan was the first case in which there was a successful generation of iPSCs. In 2007, a series of follow-up analysis were done at Kyoto University in which human adult cells were transformed into iPSCs. Nearly simultaneously, a research group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison achieved the same feat of deriving iPSC lines from human somatic cells.



Continued analysis and experimentation have resulted in several advances over the last few years.For instance, many independent research groups have announced that they have derived human cardiomyocytes from iPSCs.



These cells could be further used in a laboratory setting to test drugs that treat arrhythmia and other cardiac diseases, and in a clinical setting they could potentially be implanted into patients with heart disorders.Similar advances are continuing on the use of reprogrammed adult cells in the treatment of other diseases and conditions.



Original techniques for iPSCs production, such as viral-induced transcription processes, are being substituted with newer technologies as private industry combines with the scientific community to develop safer and more effective methods of iPSCs production.As innovation methods of iPSCs production continue, clinical-grade production of industrial quantities of iPSCs is now becoming possible due to continued research and experimentation.



However, the iPSCs space is still relatively new, and therefore, full of business risks. One of the hurdles involves intellectual property. Because the technology involves manipulating donors’ cells, the issue of patenting and ownership of those cells becomes a pressing problem. Today, a patent license for a method to generate iPSCs might be obsolete when the patent filing is completed. This might be one

reason why few companies have yet to commercialize cell lines derived from iPSCs, and they are unsure of how to license or protect their intellectual property.



Despite the uncertainty, a substantial business opportunity exists for companies looking to commercialize iPSCs, due to the high demand for iPSC life science tools.Many companies are in or entering the iPSC space, including some major life science and pharmaceutical players.



This is in part because of the value added to the pharmaceutical space through improved drug development. Future applications of iPSCs will go far beyond their use as life science tools, ranging from personalized drugs to regenerative cell therapies.

