Indrajit Chakraborty Reacts To Son Showik's Arrest: You Have Effectively Demolished a Middle Class Family

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has reacted to his son Showik Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Showik, along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, was arrested in relation to a drug case on Friday.

In a statement, the 60-year-old retired Army officer wrote, "congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But off course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind. Lt col Indrajit Chakraborty ( retd)."

Meanwhile, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9 by 64th Metropolitan Magistrate NN Joshi. The NCB was seeking 7-days custody of the two but was given only 4-days custody by the Mumbai's Esplanade (Killa) Court on Saturday.

The NCB arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager Samuel under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act late Friday night. The two were brought to Esplanade (Killa) Court on Saturday by the NCB officials to seek their custody for further interrogation.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is looking into the allegations of drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, also arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in Mumbai in this case and detained one person. The two arrested are Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23).