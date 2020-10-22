Indore's I&B department launches campaign to spread PM Modi's message to combat COVID-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Responding to the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 awareness, the Information and Broadcasting Department (I&B) of Indore, along with school children launched an awareness campaign on the virus-related protocols on Wednesday.

As part of the campaign, a human chain was created by school children, officials of Nehru Yuva Kendra and I&B department.

Participants in the rally carried banners with slogans of "Do Gaj Ki Duri, Mask hai zarori" (Distance of two yards and masks are important) and "Jab Tak Dawai Nahi Tab Tak Dhilayi Nahi" (Till the time medicine is not available there should not be any slacking), to spread the awareness among people.

As per Madhukar Pawar, Assistant Director, Regional Public Relations Bureau, the campaign was launched to spread public awareness at a time when the pandemic is not yet over, and people have started violating COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks.

"Corona infection is not yet over, and people are not wearing masks and following social distancing, so efforts are being made to make people aware. In the coming festival season and winters, the infection is likely to increase. But we can win this fight against Coronavirus if people are aware and follow the norms," Pawar said.

The participants also took an oath of staying indoors and avoiding crowds during the festive season and wear masks at all times when they have to venture out of their homes.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin by authorities in Indore, 242 new cases were reported in the district on Wednesday. There are 3,515 active cases, while 28,350 patients have been cured and discharged so far in Indore. The district has recorded 667 deaths reported by Wednesday. (ANI)