Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Gets ‘Fashion Show’ Cancelled, Organisers Arrested

Members of the Hindutva outfit ‘Hindu Jagran Manch’ (HJM) stopped a fashion show organised at Shosha Pub in Indore's Vijay Nagar on Wednesday, 15 September, alleging that the pub was serving obscenity and promoting love jihad.

Based on a complaint by the outfit, the Vijayanagar police station reached the spot and took the organisers to the police station. HJM members created a ruckus in the police station as well.

A case under IPC Sections 181 and 151 on the show's choreographer Aditya Kotwal, designer Arbaaz Khan, photographer Faiz Ahmed Ghori, manager Lawrence, pub owner Bhupendra Raghuvanshi, and make-up man Kashish, was also registered.

So far, Ghori, who organised the show, Kotwal and designer Arbaaz Khan have been arrested.

Dresses Objectionable, Hindu Women Being Targeted: HJM

The Hindutva organisation protested and raised slogans outside the pub before the event began.

Meanwhile, the models had to exit the premises from the back entrance with the help of security guards.

Sumit Hardia, youth chief of Hindu Jagran Manch, told that no permission was taken for the special show organised in the pub. He also opposed how the women's dresses were made, finding them objectionable.

Hardia alleged the designers were from a different community (Muslims) who were targetting Hindu women and organsing shows like this against which they have protested.

During the uproar, in a conversation between Hardia and Vijay Nagar police station incharge Tehzeeb Qazi, Qazi can be heard saying that as soon as they got information that the organiser did not take any permission for the programme, they themselves reached the spot and called it off.

Hardia also said, “People are trying to spoil the culture of Indore by organising such obscene programmes. What kind of fashion show was that, they just called the models for a liquor party. Police should register FIR under some serious sections."

