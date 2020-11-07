Indore Crime Branch busts gang involved in duping US citizens, 21 held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Indore Crime Branch busted a gang for allegedly running a racket that duped citizens of theUnited States and arrested 21 people in connection with the case, Police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra said that the gang was operating from a call centre in Indore's Lasudia area.

"The police got the information about suspects' movement in some places. The police gathered all information and took action. The police busted a gang that was involved in cyber loot. 21 people have been caught red-handed and were arrested on Thursday," he said.

"People from different cities in America have been cheated. We will share the information with their police. Two months of training was provided to gang members to improve their English accent," he added.

Mishra said that the kingpin of this gang is from Gujarat and some other members are from Mumbai and Indore.

He informed that the gang used to earn around Rs 1.5 crores per month and was operating for the last 1.5 years. (ANI)