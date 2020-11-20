Indoor Wireless Coverage and Objects Localization Report, 2020 - Focus on PSC Spectrum, Special Considerations, Trends, In-building Wireless Coverage & Localization, FirstNet and Indoor Coverage
Dublin, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Wireless Coverage and Objects Localization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report addresses specifics of wireless communications and localization technologies that support first responders and other users' activities inside of enclosures such as buildings, tunnels, and similar structures. It also addresses related industries, applicable standards, and markets.
Increasingly, public safety entities, commercial wireless service providers, and wireless users require reliable indoor communications. For public safety, reliable coverage is often essential throughout a broad jurisdiction, including coverage on-street, in-building, and in-tunnel. In such cases, there is no substitute for a properly designed dedicated mission-critical communications system with sufficient transmit sites to provide the level of signal required for reliable coverage anywhere within the jurisdiction, whether on-street or indoors.
Indoor wireless communications environments usually do not allow using traditional PSC networking based on TETRA, P25, or LTE. Building materials attenuate signals and this makes communications unreliable. Localization based on GPS techniques is becoming also questionable due to weak satellite signals inside of a construction.
All these factors make it necessary to develop special methods to extend outdoor communications channels inside of enclosures.
Two such methods are analyzed in this report, and they are based on utilization:
Small Cells
DAS - Distributed Antenna Systems
Small Cell base stations are small in size, lightweight, and designed to serve up to several tens of users. They may be conveniently spread throughout a building, covering each corridor, hall, corners, and so on. The technology relatively recently became commercialized and brought multiple benefits to users.
DAS is used for in-building signal distributions for at least twenty years. The report concentrates on advances in this technology, its specifics, and issues.
Standard organization's activities, the in-depth market analysis, and the survey of the industry are also included in this report.
There are multiple methods suggested for in-building localization of first responders as well as other people or objects in the operational area. They are based on the utilization of sensors, RF signatures in a building, amplification of GPS signals, and others. The report concentrates on commercialized methods and provides details of their advantages and issues. The report also addresses the marketing aspects of in-building localization and surveys patents related to indoor localization.
Specifics of indoor communications for the FirstNet - the first national PSC network - are detailed.
The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of reliable PSC and localization inside buildings and other enclosures.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Need
1.2 Legislation
1.3 Signal Attenuation
1.4 Requirements -Transparency
1.5 Unified In-Building Wireless
1.5.1 Localization Services
1.5.2 Solutions
1.6 Public Safety Communications Specifics
1.7 Scope and Goals
1.8 Research Methodology
1.9 Target Audience
2. PSC Spectrum
2.1 U.S.
2.1.1 FCC - General
2.1.2 800 MHz Band
2.1.2.1 Latest Rulings: FCC
2.1.3 700 MHz Band
2.1.3.1 700 MHz Nationwide Network - FirstNet
2.2 EU
2.3 Global
3. Special Considerations
3.1 Requirements: First Responders Indoor Communications
3.1.1 General
3.2 Choices
3.2.1 Classes
3.2.2 Properties
3.2.2.1 Regulations
3.2.2.2 Involved Parties
3.2.2.3 Factors
3.3 Functionalities
3.3.1 Extended Coverage
4. Developmental Trends
4.1 Small Cells Development
4.1.1 Rational
4.1.2 Nomenclature
4.1.2.1 Group
4.1.3 Background
4.1.4 Applications
4.1.4.1 Indoor Use Cases
4.1.4.2 Outdoor Use Cases
4.1.4.3 Public Safety Communications
4.1.4.4 Summary
4.1.5 Benefits and Issues
4.1.6 Small Cell Market
4.1.6.1 Market Geography
4.1.6.2 Estimate
4.1.7 Standardization
4.1.7.1 Organizations
4.1.7.1.1 Small Cell Forum
4.1.7.1.2 3GPP
4.1.7.1.2.1 First Standard
4.1.7.1.2.2 Interfaces - 3GPP
4.1.7.1.2.3 3GPP Rel.12 and SCs
4.1.7.1.3 Other
4.1.8 Small Cell Industry
Airspan
AirHop Communications
Alpha Networks
Argela
Broadcom (acquired by Avago in 2015)
BTI Wireless
CommScope
Contela
Ericsson
Fujitsu
Huawei
ip.access
Intel
Gilat
Juni
NEC
Nokia
Qualcomm
Radisys
Samsung
Spider Cloud (Corning)
Tektelic
TI
Xilinx
ZTE
4.2 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)
4.2.1 General
4.2.2 Definition
4.2.3 Utilization
4.2.4 DAS Benefits
4.2.5 Forum
4.2.6 Specifics of DAS for Public Safety Communications
4.2.7 Market
4.2.7.1 General
4.2.7.2 Cost Efficiency
4.2.7.3 Market Drivers
4.2.7.4 Forecast
4.2.8 Industry
Boingo
Cobham
Comba
CommScope
Corning
Crown Castle
Dali Wireless
Ethertronics
Nextivity
Radio Frequency Systems
Shyam Telecom
SoliD
Westell
Zinwave
4.3 Increased Power: FirstNet Example
5. In-building Wireless Coverage: Market Estimate
6. In-building Localization
6.1 Standardization Activity
6.2 Survey
6.3 Industry
Apple
Broadcom
Camero
decaWave
Forkbeard
indoo.rs
IndoorAtlas
iPosi
Motorola Solutions
NextNav
NIST
Pointer
Qualcomm
Q-Track
Skyhook Wireless
Wifarer
6.4 Market Estimate
7. FirstNet and Indoor Coverage
7.1 Transparency
7.2 Contract
7.3 Differences
7.4 Authorities
7.4.1 Activity
8. Comparison
8.1 DAS
8.2 C-RAN Small Cells
8.3 Small Cells Issues
9. Conclusions
Attachments:
Attachment I: Patents Survey - Indoor Localization (2017-2020)
Attachment II: Codes
