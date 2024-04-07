New indoor skatepark opens in Cornwall

The new indoor skatepark opened on Saturday [TR7 Skatepark]

A new indoor skatepark has opened in Cornwall.

TR7 Skatepark near Roche is 370 sq m (4,000 sq ft) and features a mini-ramp, rails, ledges and hips.

It also has an open area for beginners and a harness and rope system which co-founders Martin and Chaz Merryweather said is "designed to make learning to skate risk-free and fun for everyone".

The skatepark, designed by specialist architect Trevor Johnson, opened on Saturday.

The skatepark was designed Trevor Johnson

Mr Merryweather said: "Being indoors just means that there are no restrictions, we can carry on going on the worst days of the year when it's raining sideways outside."

He said that the new skatepark was designed to be inclusive for people of all ages and abilities, to be a community more than a venue.

'Safe hub'

He said: "It makes a safe hub for kids to come out and hang out where parents know that they're being looked after.

"They've got experienced instructors giving them tips and advice and making sure they're all safe.

"It just helps bring a lot of different communities together."

