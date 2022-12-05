Indonesia's Mt. Semeru eruption buries homes, damages bridge

  • Villagers stand on an area covered in volcanic ash as Mount Semeru looms in the background in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    1/9

    Indonesia Volcano Eruption

    Villagers stand on an area covered in volcanic ash as Mount Semeru looms in the background in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Villagers inspect the damage as houses are seen buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    2/9

    Indonesia Volcano Eruption

    Villagers inspect the damage as houses are seen buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A man walks past a mosque partially covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    3/9

    Indonesia Volcano Eruption

    A man walks past a mosque partially covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A man carries a television as he walks past a mosque partially buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    4/9

    Indonesia Volcano Eruption

    A man carries a television as he walks past a mosque partially buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • People evacuate livestock from their village following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village, Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    5/9

    Indonesia Volcano Eruption

    People evacuate livestock from their village following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village, Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Villagers inspect the damage as houses are seen buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    6/9

    Indonesia Volcano Eruption

    Villagers inspect the damage as houses are seen buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Men carry kids as they evacuate their livestock from a village affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning, Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    7/9

    Indonesia Volcano Eruption

    Men carry kids as they evacuate their livestock from a village affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning, Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Villagers inspect an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning vilage in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    8/9

    APTOPIX Indonesia Volcano Eruption

    Villagers inspect an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning vilage in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • People inspect their ash-covered village following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    9/9

    Indonesia Volcano Eruption

    People inspect their ash-covered village following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Villagers stand on an area covered in volcanic ash as Mount Semeru looms in the background in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
Villagers inspect the damage as houses are seen buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
A man walks past a mosque partially covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
A man carries a television as he walks past a mosque partially buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
People evacuate livestock from their village following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village, Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
Villagers inspect the damage as houses are seen buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
Men carry kids as they evacuate their livestock from a village affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning, Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
Villagers inspect an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Kajar Kuning vilage in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
People inspect their ash-covered village following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. (AP Photo/Imanuel Yoga)
AGOES BASOEKI
·2 min read

SUMBERWULUH, Indonesia (AP) — Improved weather conditions Monday allowed rescuers to resume evacuation efforts and a search for possible victims after the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island erupted, triggered by monsoon rains.

Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 1,500 meters (nearly 5,000 feet) into the sky Sunday. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported.

Hundreds of rescuers were deployed Monday in the worst-hit villages of Sumberwuluh and Supiturang, where houses and mosques were buried to their rooftops by tons of volcanic debris.

Heavy rains had eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) volcano, causing an avalanche of blistering gas and lava down its slopes toward a nearby river. Searing gas raced down the sides of the mountain, smothering entire villages and destroying a bridge that had just been rebuilt after a powerful eruption last year.

Semeru’s last major eruption was in December 2021, when it blew up with a fury that left 51 people dead in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Several hundred others suffered serious burns and the eruption forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 people. The government moved about 2,970 houses out of the danger zone, including from Sumberwuluh village.

Lumajang district chief Thoriqul Haq said villagers who are still haunted by last year's eruption fled on their own when they heard the mountain start to rumble early Sunday, so that “casualties could be avoided.”

“They have learned an important lesson on how to avoid the danger of eruption,” he said while inspecting a damaged bridge in Kajar Kuning hamlet.

He said nearly 2,000 people escaped to emergency shelters at several schools, but many were returned to their homes Monday to tend their livestock and protect their property.

Increased volcanic activity Sunday afternoon prompted authorities to widen the danger zone to 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the crater, and scientists raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest, said Hendra Gunawan, who heads the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

People were advised to keep off the southeastern sector along the Besuk Kobokan River, which is in the path of the lava flow.

Semeru, also known as Mahameru, has erupted numerous times in the past 200 years. Still, as is the case with many of the 129 active volcanoes in Indonesia, tens of thousands of people continue to live on its fertile slopes.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of fault lines, and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

___

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • 'Snow Wheeler' Takes in Winter Wonder of Oregon's King Mountain

    A snow wheeler took in the beautiful sights of the snow-capped King Mountain in southern Oregon during a drive through the region on Saturday, December 3.Footage captured by Twitter user @mikebienc shows snow-covered trees on Oregon’s King Mountain.Matt Jordan, a local meteorologist, said more snow was expected in the region over the weekend. Credit: @mikebienc via Storyful

  • I went to one of Hawaii's most popular beaches and thought it would be crowded and touristy. I couldn't have been more wrong.

    Insider's writer thought she'd hate world-famous Waikiki Beach in Honolulu before she went for the first time. Instead, she found a slice of paradise.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Canada's McIntosh closes out U.S. Open with third medal, earning silver in backstroke

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — Canada's Summer McIntosh earned her third medal of the U.S. Open swimming competition with a silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Saturday. The Toronto native set a personal best with a time of two minutes 7.15 seconds, finishing behind world champion Regan Smith of the United States, who set a meet record at 2:05.28. American Josephine Fuller placed third, stopping the clock at 2:09.77 on the final day of the event. McIntosh, 16, won the 400 individual medley on Frid

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Nets build huge lead, beat Raptors 114-105 for 4th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105 on Friday night. Kevin Durant had 17 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 15 for the Nets, who have won four consecutive games. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O.G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, losers of two straight games. Brooklyn led by 36 points midway through the second quarter and held a 93-72 advantage at the start of the fourth. The Raptors rattled off 11

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. Jeff Skinner supplied his sixth goal in five games on a power play, while Craig Anderson made 40 saves and collected an assist. Rasmus Dahlin added two assists. “That was definitely a rolle

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.