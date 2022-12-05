Indonesia's Mount Semeru Erupts Exactly 1 Year After Volcano's Last Major Eruption Killed 51

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13648331b) Man looks on as Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption on in Lumajang, East java, Indonesia. Indonesia's highest volcano on the country's most densely populated island of Java erupted Sunday Volcano Eruption, Lumajang, Indonesia - 03 Dec 2022

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock Mount Semeru eruption

A year after its last major eruption, Indonesia's Mount Semeru is at it again — and prompting worry and evacuations.

The volcano, located in Lumajang, East Java, sent columns of ash about 5,000 feet into the sky on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. The news agency reported that the eruption was triggered by monsoon rains, which eroded and collapsed the volcano's lava dome.

Although as of Monday afternoon there have been no reports of casualties, but nearby towns and villages, including Sumberwuluh and Supiturang, were covered in ash, according to the news agency.

RELATED: Falling Glass 'Hair' Named for Hawaiian Deity, Lava and Vog: What to Know About Mauna Loa Eruption Hazards

So far, over 2,400 people have evacuated, reported CBS News.

"The military, police, local disaster and village officials keep evacuating people in Curah Kobokan where the hot ash cloud and cold lava might travel," Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, said in an interview, according to the news outlet.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock (13649538b) This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2022 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru, seen at Sapiturang village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. Semeru volcano on Indonesia's Java island erupted on Sunday, spewing a 1.5-km high ash column, authorities said. Indonesia East Java Mount Semeru Eruption - 05 Dec 2022

CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock Mount Semeru

One local official said that a number of villagers chose to leave their home after hearing the grumblings from the volcano.

"They have learned an important lesson on how to avoid the danger of eruption," Lumajang district chief Thoriqul Haq told the AP, referring to last year's Dec. 4 eruption, which killed 51 and left hundreds more injured.

RELATED VIDEO: Volcano Erupts in Iceland Near Capital Following Series of Earthquakes

As of Monday, local officials have said that there appears to be less volcanic activity, but they've also warned that the danger period isn't over.

"What we worry about is economic activities such as sand mining. We want to make sure the route where the hot ash cloud and the cold lava might travel is completely free of activity," Muhari said, according to CBS News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Although a state of emergency will be in place for two weeks, many who sought shelter have since returned to their homes, per the outlet.

Story continues

To help reduce any respiratory issues associated with the volcanic ash, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said that thousands of cloth and medical masks have been distributed.

RELATED: Residents of Hawaii's Big Island Warned of Potential 'Lava Disaster' as World's Largest Active Volcano Rumbles

Indonesia, which is home to over 276 million, is particularly susceptible to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes as it is located on an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the "Ring of Fire."

Earlier this month, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia, killing over 300 people, according to The New York Times.

"The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman, head of the Cianjur regency, where the quake was centered, per The Washington Post. "All you can hear here is ambulance sirens everywhere."