Indonesian studying Islam in Cairo passes Ramadan far from home

  • Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani sits in the courtyard of Al-Hussein Mosque in old Islamic Cairo
    Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani sits in the courtyard of Al-Hussein Mosque in old Islamic Cairo
  • Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani eats iftar food with her friends to end the fast, in old Islamic Cairo
    Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani eats iftar food with her friends to end the fast, in old Islamic Cairo
  • Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani participates in evening prayers called "Tarawih", in old Islamic Cairo
    Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani participates in evening prayers called "Tarawih", in old Islamic Cairo
  • Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani teaches a lesson on Hadith to new students during the holy month of Ramadan, in old Islamic Cairo
    Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani teaches a lesson on Hadith to new students during the holy month of Ramadan, in old Islamic Cairo
  • Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani calls her father during the holy month of Ramadan, in old Islamic Cairo
    Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani calls her father during the holy month of Ramadan, in old Islamic Cairo
  • Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani leaves the house to give a lesson on Hadith for new students during the holy month of Ramadan, in old Islamic Cairo
    Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani leaves the house to give a lesson on Hadith for new students during the holy month of Ramadan, in old Islamic Cairo
  • Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani sits with her friends at the Alrawdat Alhusaynia during the holy month of Ramadan, in old Islamic Cairo
    Indonesian student Nuni Nuraini Ahyani sits with her friends at the Alrawdat Alhusaynia during the holy month of Ramadan, in old Islamic Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) - Indonesian Nuni Nuraini Ahyani is in her fourth year studying religion at Cairo's Al-Azhar University, the 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni Muslim learning.

During the holy month of Ramadan, which runs until later this month, she likes to try out different communal tables where locals and passersby can break their fasts at sunset in a tradition dating back centuries.

The 25-year-old Ahyani also sets aside time for learning, gives classes on the teachings of the Prophet Mohammad, and spends her nights reading the Koran.

She says she left behind her family so that she could deepen her understanding of the prophet's teachings through her studies in Egypt, and prepare herself to help promote a tolerant version of Islam in Indonesia.

(Reporting by Fatma Fahmy; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)