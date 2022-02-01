Indonesian Medical Industry has total of 71 Medical Colleges including both public and Private institutions offering Bachelor's Courses and Specialization: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

The report also covers an overview of the medical education industry as well as segmentation of the colleges on the basis of institution type and segmentation that specifies the presence of various medical colleges across the nation-state wise as well as accreditation. Process flow for opting for bachelor and specialized courses has been suggested in a form of a flow diagram to have a better understanding of the admission process in Indonesia.

Gurugram, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indonesia News

  • Medical education in Indonesia requires at least 5.5 years of Graduation plus 1 year Internship to be qualified for the master's course. Students who have completed the first 3.5 years are considered graduates already, and are granted the title "Sarjana Kedokteran" (Bachelor of Medicine).

  • Passing rate in Indonesia for the Physician course is around 88% for year 2020.

  • "One Time Fee Payment" especially in the private universities is one of the major challenges for most medical aspirants in Indonesia. There has been a mass protest against this trend.

Indonesia Medical Education Market: Indonesia's population has risen rapidly over the past few decades and reached 272 Mnin2020. It is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years as well which is leading to increase in the number of medical aspirants in the country. Hence, the Government of Indonesia is working towards increasing the Health and Education Budget of the country to facilitate the growing demand. All medical aspirants need to undergo Examination to pursue Bachelor in Medical Science and become a Physician. It takes roughly 10-13 years to become a specialized doctor in Indonesia.

Enablers of Medical Education in Indonesia: Indonesia is considered well in medical education as it provides great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants owing to factors such as large number of medical schools, good infrastructure, high employment opportunities and good scholarship schemes. Moreover, the government of Indonesia is also tying up with Australian universities like the University of Melbourne and the University of Queensland to establish branch campuses in Indonesia, hence further widening the opportunities for its students.

Specialized Courses in Indonesia: There are many specialized courses available in the Indonesia Medical Education System such as Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal medicine, Ophthalmology, Anesthesiology and more. Most Specialized Courses are offered by the public institutes which have well-structured learning and training modules. Moreover, Specialization in Indonesia requires Bachelor's degree plus 1 Year Internship, Rotational Practice and passing the board exam conducted by specialized board of the country.

The report titled "Landscape of Indonesia Medical Education Market- "Continuous Change in Course Curriculum Has Helped Indonesian Medical Education System Improve the Skills of Medical Graduates" by Ken Research suggested that the Medical Colleges have faced a slight downfall in terms of No. of Intake and Graduates amid COVID-19. Overall, the basic Indonesian medical curriculum is an undergraduate-entry course that runs for 5-5.5 years on an average. Major merits of pursuing medicine in Indonesia Universities (especially for International Students) are factors such as large number of Medical schools in the country leading to higher average intake, several scholarships as well as job opportunities provided by the country and improving infrastructure.

Key Segments Covered:-

Market Segmentation basis Type of Institution (Number of Colleges)

  • Private College

  • Public College

Market Segmentation basis Region (Number of Colleges)

  • Java

  • Sumatra

  • Sulawesi

  • Lesser Sunda Islands

  • Kalimantan

  • Maluku Islands

  • Western New Guinea

Market Segmentation on the basis of Accreditation of Medical Colleges(Number of Colleges)

  • A

  • B

  • C

Physician

  • Overview

  • Admission Process

  • Passing Rate

  • Total No. of Graduates

  • Total Number of Intake

Internal Medicine

  • Admission Requirements

  • Fee Structure

  • Selection Process

  • Total No. of Graduates

  • Total Number of Intake

  • Cross Comparison of Colleges offering Internal Medicine Course

Ophthalmology

  • Fee Structure

  • Selection Process

  • Total No. of Graduates

  • Total Number of Intake

  • Cross Comparison of Colleges offering Internal Medicine Course

  • Total number of Ophthalmologists in Indonesia basis Region

Key Target Audience:-

  • Public Medical Colleges

  • Private Medical Colleges

  • Aspiring students of Bachelor in Medical Education

  • Aspiring students of Master in Medical Education especially Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Study Period: 2015–2020

  • Historical Period: 2015-2020

Colleges Covered:-

Landscape on Indonesia Top 10 Medical Education institutions include colleges,

  • University of Indonesia Faculty of Medicine

  • Andalas University Faculty of Medicine

  • Gadjah Mada University, Faculty of Medicine, Public Health and Nursing

  • Airlangga University, Faculty of Medicine

  • Padjadjaran University, Faculty of Medicine

  • Diponegoro University, Faculty of Medicine

  • Universitas Hassanudin, Faculty of Medicine

  • Sriwijaya University, Faculty of Medicine

  • Universitas Sumatera Utara, Faculty of Medicine

  • Universitas Trisakti Faculty of Medicine

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Indonesia Medical Education Introduction

  • Detailed Landscape of Private and Public Colleges

  • Market Ecosystem

  • Trends and Challenges in the Industry

  • Market Segmentation basis Institution, Region and Accreditation

  • Admission Process for both Bachelor and Master Course

  • Detailed Analysis on Physician Courses (Market Size on the basis of Intake and Graduates)

  • Detailed Analysis on Internal Medicine Market Size on the basis of Intake and Graduates)

  • Detailed Analysis on Ophthalmology Market Size on the basis of Intake and Graduates)

  • Major Players in Indonesia Medical Education Market

  • Indonesia Medical Education Market

  • Indonesia Ophthalmology Education Market

  • Indonesia Internal Medicine Education Market

  • Indonesia Physician Education Market

  • Indonesia Education Market

  • Ophthalmologists in Indonesia

  • Internist in Indonesia

  • Physicians in Indonesia

  • MBBS in Indonesia

  • MD in Indonesia

  • Medical Higher Education in Indonesia

  • Growth of Ophthalmology Education Market in Indonesia

  • Growth of Internal Medicine Education Market in Indonesia

  • Growth of Physician Education Market in Indonesia

  • Indonesia Internal Medicine Education College Course Fee

  • Major Colleges for Internal Medicine in Indonesia

  • Number of Ophthalmologists in different provinces of Indonesia

  • Number of Medical colleges in different regions of Indonesia

  • Top specialized Medical courses in Indonesia

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Indonesia Medical Education Market

Related Reports:-

Landscape of Thailand Medical Education Market-Increasing Number of Top Rated Universities coupled with Undertaking Cutting Edge Research Driving the Industry

Medical Education in Thailand has seen a long journey with various turns with intense progress. The journey has given the system its fair share of challenges to deal with issues including keeping pace with rapidly changing knowledge and installing same coping abilities in the students, maintaining quality of training of students with their increasing demand, mental health issues arising for medical students under heavy pressure, funds and scholarships to arrange the education, to retain good quality staff and lack of private investment in medical education. Various factors that drive the growth of Medical Education Sytem in Thailand are expensive public infrastructure and universal coverage, postgraduate program is in alignment with international standards, the brain drain is at lower level in comparison to its neighbouring countries because majority of education is in Thai, changes in the need of society, changes in the nature of students, evolution in learning and teaching processes, rapid changes in technologies supporting medical practices and education, enormous explosion in medical knowledge and changes in the health system.

Landscape of Vietnam Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum Began with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate Acceptable Professional Standards

Vietnam Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are lack of standard entrance exam, Statutory and Regulatory Body like Medical Council, Lack of standardized entry channels for Residency programmes, Diverse syllabi and heavy reliance on theoretical foundations. Major Enabler in the Vietnam Medical Education Market is mostly the capacity to accommodate medical students and imbalance in the medical ecosystem with increase in support staff like optometrist and technicians.

Landscape of Philippines Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum Began with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate Acceptable Professional Standards

Philippines Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro-challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are Malpractices by Education Agents, Regional Education Disparities and more. Major Enabler in the Philippines Medical Education Market is mostly the great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants provided by the country.

Landscape of Malaysia Medical Education Market-Growth in Medical Graduates, Pushing Candidates to Seek Specialization Contributing to Medical Workforce

Malaysia Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some challenges are opening up over the time however some challenges have become stagnant. Enablers in the Malaysia Medical Education Market are mostly apprehending for the international students.

India Test Preparation Outlook to 2025 By Type of Course (Under-Graduate, Post-Graduate and Job-Based), By Type of Undergraduate Test Prep (Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Cost Accounting and CA Foundation, SAT, Law and Other UG Entrances), By Type of Postgraduate Test Prep (Commerce, Engineering, Management and Others) and By Job-Based Test Prep (Banking & Insurance, Civil Services, SSC, Railways and Others)

The test preparation landscape in the overall industry sense is in a mature stage, while the online test preparation segment is in a growth stage. Growth in the online segment is strongly outpacing growth in the overall test prep segment, with the former growing at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 57.4% with the latter growing at 9.1% over 2015-2020. Key factors responsible for growth of the online segment is wider access to internet and smartphones, the lack of quality coaching centers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions of the country, robust investment flow in the education technology space and advanced technologies allowing increased reach of learning.

More Education Market Research Reports: - https://www.kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/education/SC-99-81.html

Contact Us: -
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us: - Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and