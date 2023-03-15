Indonesian children made to start school at 5.30am to improve discipline

High school students gathering for the roll call on campus early in the morning in Kupang - ELIAZAR BALLO/AFP via Getty Images

A controversial Indonesian experiment of starting school at 5.30am has prompted widespread outrage.

Parents of children in Kupang, the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province, say their children are “exhausted” by the time they return home after waking up at dawn.

Twelfth-graders at ten different schools are part of the pilot scheme introduced by governor Viktor Laiskodat to increase children's discipline.

Schools in Indonesia usually start between 7 and 8am.

Children have been spotted walking down dark streets and waiting for motorcycle taxis to get to school on time.

"It is extremely difficult, they now have to leave home while it's still pitch dark. I can't accept this... their safety is not guaranteed when it's dark and quiet," Rambu Ata, a mother to a 16-year-old, told AFP.

Her daughter Eureka now has to rise at 4.30am and take a motorbike to school in order to arrive on time.

"Now every time she arrives home, she is exhausted and falls asleep immediately because she is so sleepy," Ms Ata added.

High school students walking to school early in the morning in Kupang - ELIAZAR BALLO/AFP via Getty Images

Education experts argue that the new policy could cause more damage than good.

"It has no correlation with the effort to improve the quality of education," Marsel Robot, an education expert from Nusa Cendana University, told AFP.

Sleep deprivation could have a negative impact on children’s health and behaviour.

"They will only sleep for a few hours and this is a serious risk for their health. This also will cause them stress and they will vent their stress by acting out."

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended in 2014 that teenagers start school at 8.30am or later to allow enough time for sleep.

Local lawmakers in Kupang have also condemned the new scheme, arguing that it is baseless.

Despite the backlash, the government has upheld their decision and even extended it to the local education agency, where civil servants also now begin their day at 5.30am.