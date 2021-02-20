Indonesian capital slammed by monsoon floods, more than 1,000 forced to evacuate

By Tabita Diela

JAKARTA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Severe flooding across severalareas in the Indonesian capital forced more than a thousandpeople to flee their homes on Saturday, with the country’smeteorology agency warning the conditions were set to continuefor the next week.

Some 1,380 Jakarta residents were evacuated from southernand eastern areas of the city, home to 10 million people, afterfloodwaters reached up to 1.8 meters high in some areas, saidSabdo Kurnianto, the acting head of Jakarta's disastermitigation agency in a statement. He said no casualties had beenreported.

People posted photos on social media of residents wadingthrough shoulder-high muddy waters, cars almost entirelysubmerged, and search teams evacuating elderly residents inrubber dinghies in the peak of the monsoon season.

"Two hundred neighbourhoods have been affected, according tothe latest data," Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told localtelevision early on Saturday, adding that more than two dozenevacuation centres have been prepared across the city.

"The rain has stopped, but water from other areas is stillaffecting Jakarta. Hopefully it won’t hit the city centre andwhen the water recedes people can resume their activities."

The floods come at a time when Indonesia is alreadygrappling with the highest caseload and death tally fromCOVID-19 in Southeast Asia and an economic recession.

Indonesia’s meteorology agency (BMKG) has warned theheaviest rain of the season may fall in and around the denselypopulated capital in the coming days, with extreme weather,including heavy rain, thunder and strong winds, expectedthroughout next week.

"These are critical times that we need to be aware of," saidDwikorita Karnawati, the head of BMKG.

"Jakarta and its surrounding areas are still in the peakperiod of the rainy season, which is estimated to continue untilthe end of February or early March."

The BMKG said Jakarta would be on alert for the next fourdays with data from the meteorology agency showing intenserainfall in the past 24 hours with the area of Pasar Minggu, inJakarta’s south, recording 226 millimeters of rain since Friday.(Additional reporting by Angie Teo; Writing by Kate Lamb;Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)