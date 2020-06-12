Indonesia reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Friday 1,111 new coronavirus infections and 48 new deaths, taking the total number of cases to 36,406 and fatalities to 2,048, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 577 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 13,213.

Indonesia has tested a total of 302,147 people as of Friday.





