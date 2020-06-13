Indonesia reports 1,014 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Saturday 1,014 new coronavirus infections and 43 more deaths, taking the total number of cases to 37,420 and fatalities to 2,091, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 563 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 13,776.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, he added.





(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill)