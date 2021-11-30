Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Opportunities Report 2021-2025: Global Fintech Firms Launching Prepaid Cards in the Growing Indonesian Market

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Indonesia is expected to grow by 14.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 6,881.6 million in 2021.The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Indonesia will increase from US$ 6,025.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 9,132.2 million by 2025.



Despite the economic contraction caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, digital payments continue to grow in Indonesia. The growth is expected to be driven by the popularity of reloadable wallets offered by ride-hailing firms and e-commerce giants. Technology firms that combine commerce with payments are expected to extend their dominance in the prepaid card segment in Indonesia.



Domestic e-wallets driving the growth of the prepaid card segment in the country:

Over the last few years, the digital payment landscape in the country experienced an influx of digital wallet providers. At present, there are more than 48 licensed e-wallet players from both public as well as private sectors, who are driving the growth of the prepaid card segment in the country. Notably, Ovo and GoPay are the two largest digital payment providers with the highest number of monthly users in Indonesia.

According to GoJek, an e-wallet provider in the country, the global pandemic has accelerated the trend towards digital payment solutions such as prepaid cards as more consumers are practicing social distancing and turning online to meet their daily needs. Notably, Ovo, another e-wallet provider in the country, saw an increase of 267% in new users after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues

Global fintech firms launching prepaid cards in the growing Indonesian market:

Looking at the increasing adoption of prepaid cards among the unbanked population in the country, global FinTech firms are launching new prepaid cards for allowing more people to access financial services in Indonesia. For instance,

In April 2020, UK-based digital wallet provider Sticpay launched a new prepaid card that allows users to spend and withdraw their funds through the e-wallet. Termed as STIC Card, the prepaid card is available for all global consumers, including the people of Indonesia.

Scope:

Indonesia Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025



Indonesia Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Indonesia Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Indonesia Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Indonesia General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Indonesia Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Indonesia Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Indonesia Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Indonesia Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Indonesia Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Indonesia Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rm11gm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



