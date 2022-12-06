Indonesia passes criminal code banning sex outside of marriage

There were protests against the new code on Monday

Indonesia's parliament has approved a new criminal code that will make sex outside of marriage punishable by up to a year in prison.

It is part of a raft of changes that critics say erode democratic freedoms.

The new criminal code will not come into effect for another three years and also includes a ban on insulting the president and expressing views that run counter to state ideology.

Small groups held protests outside the parliament in Jakarta this week.

The code - which will apply to both Indonesians and foreigners - includes several "morality" laws and makes it illegal for unmarried couples to live together and have sex.

Rights groups say this disproportionately affects women, LGBT people and ethnic minorities in the country.

A person's partner or parents can report them for the offence of having sex outside of marriage. Adultery will also be an offence for which people can be jailed.

The new code also tightens blasphemy laws and affects areas of public life. Rights groups say this amounts to a crackdown on political expression and association.

New defamation articles make it illegal for people to insult the president or express opinions against the national ideology.

However legislators said they had added defences for free speech and protests made in the "public interest".

Still, Human Rights Watch on Tuesday said the new code's provisions were a "disaster" for human rights.

The rights group's Asia Director Elaine Pearson told the BBC it was a "huge setback for a country that has tried to portray itself as a modern Muslim democracy."

The group's Jakarta-based researcher, Andreas Harsano, said there were millions of couples in Indonesia without marriage certificates "especially among Indigenous peoples or Muslims in rural areas" who had married in specific religious ceremonies.

"These people will be theoretically breaking the law as living together could be punished up to six months in prison," he told the BBC.

He added that research from Gulf states, where there are similar laws governing sex and relationships, showed women were punished and targeted by such morality laws more than men.

Story continues

Indonesia is home to several religions but the majority of its 267 million people are Muslim. Since the country's democratic transition in 1998, it follows a creed known as Pancasila, which does not prioritise any faith but does not accept atheism. However, local law in many areas of the country is informed by religious values.

Some parts of Indonesia already have strict religion-based laws on sex and relationships.

The province of Aceh enforces strict Islamic law and has punished people for gambling, drinking alcohol and meeting members of the opposite sex.

Many Islamic civil groups in Indonesia have been pushing for more influence in shaping public policy in recent years.

Lawmakers on Tuesday praised the achievement of passing a new criminal code, one which had not been thoroughly revised since Indonesia became independent from Dutch rule.

A previous draft of the code was set to be passed in 2019 but sparked nationwide protests with tens of thousands taking part in demonstrations.

Many, including students, took to the streets and there were clashes with police in the capital Jakarta.