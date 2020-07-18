Indonesia overtakes China with highest coronavirus cases in East Asia

By Tabita Diela

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia overtook China on Saturday as the country with the most confirmed coronavirus cases in East Asia with 84,882 infections, and authorities said the actual infection rate could be higher due to undetected cases.

Data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed 1,752 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and 59 fatalities, taking the coronavirus-related death toll to 4,016.

China, where the first cases of the coronavirus were reported late last year, has had 83,644 cases as of Friday, with 4,634 deaths.

"There are possibility of undetected positive cases without symptoms," said task force spokesman Achmad Yurianto, adding that authorities would continue to prioritise contact tracing.

Epidemiologists have criticised the government for imposing milder restrictions than its neighbours to control the pandemic and for the limited scope of testing.

Some restrictions were eased in early June, even as cases continued to rise, to allow for resumption of some economic activity.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan this week delayed further loosening of curbs, including postponing the reopening of cinemas. The capital city reported 346 new cases on Saturday, its highest daily increase, with eight new fatalities.

The country's most populous province, West Java, will begin





(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Additional reporting by Yuddy Cahya; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Frances Kerry)