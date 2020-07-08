Indonesia May retail sales contract the most in 12 years, central bank says

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's retail sales tumbled 20.6% in May on the year for their biggest fall since October 2008, and accelerating from the previous month's contraction, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

There were steeper falls in purchases of clothes and recreational spending in May than the previous month, the survey showed. Retail sales fell 16.9% on an annual basis in April.

The Bank Indonesia survey predicted the drop in sales to slow to 14.4% in June.





