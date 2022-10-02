Indonesia riot - live: Fifa says ‘dark day’ for football after 174 killed in stadium stampede

Sravasti Dasgupta
Fifa has said the riot and ensuing stampede at a football match in Indonesia that killed 174 people and injured 180 is a “dark day” for the sport.

The incident, seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.

In a statement, Fifa said “the football world is in a state of shock”.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

Video footage on local television channels showed fans pouring onto the pitch.

Police fired teargas into the crowd which led people to rush to the exit. Fifa regulations do not allow teargas at football venues.

“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” said East Java police chief Nico Afnita. Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has ordered a probe and asked authorities to stop Liga 1 matches until the probe wraps up.

Key points

  • 174 killed after fatal stampede at football match

  • FIFA wants report from Indonesia's football association (PSSI)

  • Indonesia’s president stops Liga 1 matches until probe wraps up

  • Police fire tear gas to contain stampede

  • Stadium filled beyond capacity, says Indonesia chief security minister

Indonesia football stampede incident is a 'dark day' for the sport, Fifa president says

10:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Fifa has issued a statement on the football stadium tragedy in Indonesia which has killed at least 174 people in a stampede and riots after a match on Saturday night.

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident,” he added.

“Together with Fifa and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time.”

A riot police officer fires tear gas during a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia (via REUTERS)
A riot police officer fires tear gas during a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia (via REUTERS)

Amnesty International hits out at Indonesia's security measures

10:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Amnesty International Indonesia has lashed out at the security measures in East Java where a football match resulted in a riot and stampede that killed at least 174 people.

Amnesty International Indonesia said that the “use of excessive force by the state ... to contain or control such crowds cannot be justified at all”.

Riot police fired tear gas including into stands, which led people to run towards the exit.

Fifa has banned the use of tear gas at football venues.

A riot police officer fires tear gas during a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium (via REUTERS)
A riot police officer fires tear gas during a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium (via REUTERS)

Stadium was filled beyond capacity, Indonesia minister says

09:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Indonesia’s chief security minister Mahfud MD has said that the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java’s Malang, was filled beyond capacity.

He stated that some recommendations were given to the organising committee including instructions that the match be held in the afternoon and the number of spectators must be adjusted to the stadium’s capacity, which can accommodate 38,000 people.

“But the recommendations were not adopted by the organizing committee, who seemed to be very enthusiastic. (As a matter of fact), the match was still held at night and 42,000 tickets were sold,” he said.

He added that the government has improved how football matches are held and will continue to do so.

“But this sport, which is a favorite of the general public, often provokes supporters to express emotions suddenly,” he added.

A group of football fans carry a man at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java (AFP via Getty Images)
A group of football fans carry a man at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java (AFP via Getty Images)

174 dead in fatal football match stampede

09:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

A riot and stampede at a football match in Indonesia on Saturday has led to the deaths of 174 people and at least 180 injuries.

The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.

Police responded to the riot by firing teargas on the crowd, causing panic. Fifa has banned the use of teargas in stadiums.

Read the full story here:

174 dead and nearly 200 injured after football match stampede in Indonesia

What happened at Indonesia's deadly football match stampede

08:45 , Sravasti Dasgupta

On Saturday night, clashes broke out after East Java’s home team Arema FC of Malang city lost to Persebaya Surabaya FC 3-2.

Authorities said thousands of Arema supporters, known as “Aremania”, reacted by throwing bottles and other objects at players and football officials.

Witnesses said fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch in protest and demanded the Arema management explain why, after 23 years of undefeated home games, the match ended in a loss, reported the Associated Press.

Rioting spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were overturned and set on fire amid the chaos.

Riot police responded by firing tear gas, triggering panic.

Tear gas is banned at football stadiums by Fifa.

While some people suffocated, others were trampled as hundreds ran towards the exit to escape the tear gas.

Authorities said more than 300 people were rushed to nearby hospitals but many died on the way and during treatment.

Fans invade the football pitch after a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia (REUTERS)
Fans invade the football pitch after a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia (REUTERS)

Indonesia’s police headquarters deploys team to identify victims

08:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The Indonesian Police (Polri) Headquarters has deployed a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team to assist the East Java Regional Police to identify victims of a stampede that killed at least 174 people after violence following a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya on Saturday evening.

“The National Police Headquarters sends a DVI team to Malang to coordinate with the East Java Regional Police’s DVI team and local hospitals to expedite (victim) identification,” Head for Public Information Section of the Polri’s Public Relations Division Senior Commissioner Nurul Azizah was quoted as saying to Antara News.

The team will help identify the victims and provide medical aid to the injured.

Paramedics transport an injured soccer fan during a soccer match riot at a hospital near Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, 02 October 2022 (EPA)
Paramedics transport an injured soccer fan during a soccer match riot at a hospital near Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, 02 October 2022 (EPA)

World's worst crowd disasters

08:15 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Police in Indonesia’s East Java province fired tear gas after several fights broke out at a football match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2.

Read this Associated Press report on some of the world’s worst crowd disasters:

A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

President Joko Widodo expresses condolences, orders probe

08:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has offered his condolences for those who lost their lives in a fatal stampede at a football match in East Java on Saturday night.

In televised comments on Sunday, the president said: “I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country. Don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future.”

“We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation.”

He ordered the youth and sports minister, the national police chief and the chairman of the PSSI to carry out a thorough assessment of the match and its security procedures.

The PSSI has also been ordered to temporarily suspend Liga 1 until it can be evaluated and security procedures improved.

People stand near a damaged car following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province, Indonesia (via REUTERS)
People stand near a damaged car following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province, Indonesia (via REUTERS)

Banned by FIFA, tear gas fired in Indonesia stadium

07:45 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Police in Indonesia’s East Java fired tear gas into a crowd after a riot broke out when a football game ended with hosts Arema FC losing to Persebaya Surabaya FC 3-2.

While tear gas is banned by FIFA in football stadiums, riot officers responded by firing tear gas, including towards the stadium’s stands, causing panic.

“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles,” East Java police chief Nico Afinta said in a news conference early on Sunday

Football fans enter the pitch during a clash between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia on 1 October (AP)
Football fans enter the pitch during a clash between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia on 1 October (AP)

Fatal stampede at football match kills 174

07:24 , Sravasti Dasgupta

At least 174 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia.

The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.

