Indonesia football crush: Two jailed over Kanjuruhan stadium deaths

Players grieved after the disaster at the Kanjuruhan stadium

A football club organiser and a security guard have been jailed over the Indonesia stadium crush last October which killed 135 people.

The Kanjuruhan stadium crush in Malang, East Java occurred after police fired tear gas at fans who invaded the pitch.

It is one of the deadliest football disasters in history.

On Thursday, an Indonesian court found the organising committee chairman of the home club Arema FC guilty of negligence causing loss of life.

Abdul Haris has been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison.

Another man, security officer Suko Sutrisno, was sentenced to one year in prison.

The convictions are Indonesia's first rulings on the tragedy - in which more than 600 people were injured.

Three senior police officers are currently also on trial- accused of instructing their teams to fire tear gas at supporters.

Prosecutors had called for six-year sentences for those convicted.

Victims' families expressed disappointment following the court's ruling in the city of Surabaya on Thursday.

One father who lost his wife and two daughters told CNN Indonesia he was utterly disappointed by ruling.