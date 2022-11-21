Indonesia earthquake: 46 dead as 5.6 magnitude tremors rock Java

Nicola Smith
·2 min read
Rescuers and a mother carry the body of a boy, victim of the earthquake that hit Cianjur, Indonesia
At least 46 people were killed in a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, causing office workers and residents of the capital Jakarta to flee into the streets.

The bulk of the fatalities were in the epicentre of Cianjur, about 60 miles west of Jakarta, where multiple buildings collapsed in the early afternoon quake that the US geological survey said occurred at a depth of about 6.2 miles.

Several landslides were reported in the area and an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities were reportedly damaged.

Herman Suherman, the head of administration in Cianjur town, told Kompas TV that at least 700 people were injured, with many suffering bone fractures and head injuries from flying debris.

"Victims kept coming from many areas,” he said, and the authorities have warned that the death toll may still rise as many villages have yet to be evacuated.

Chaotic scenes have been reported at medical facilities and patients in the main hospital in Cianjur had to be evacuated out of fear that the building could collapse.

People receive medical treatment in a hospital car park
'The floor under me was shaking'

Videos on social media showed office buildings in Jakarta shaking as employees escaped down stairwells to run into open streets.

"I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly. I tried to do nothing to process what it was, but it became even stronger and lasted for some time," lawyer Mayadita Waluyo told the AFP news agency.

An office worker named Ahmad Ridwan told Reuters: "We are used to this [earthquakes] in Jakarta, but people were so nervous just now, so we also panicked."

The Southeast Asian nation of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by deadly earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the so-called “Ring of Fire”, which is the name given to an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In 2018, more than 2,000 people were killed in Sulawesi province when a powerful earthquake also triggered a tsunami and liquefaction of the earth, swallowing entire neighbourhoods.

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

