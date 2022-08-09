Indonesia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring DCI Indonesia, DTP, Keppel Data Centres, Biznet, NTT Global Data Centers, Space DC, & Princeton Digital Group
In Indonesia, Jakarta is a preferred location with better network connectivity and proximity to the end-users to improve the latency. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is witnessing growth in cloud adoption by various industry verticals such as enterprises, government agencies, and education sectors. Therefore, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba Cloud are some cloud service providers that have a presence in the country.
Telecom operators, followed by colocation operators, dominate Indonesia's data center market. Also, the Indonesian data center market is witnessing the entry of new investors, such as Data Center First plans to build data centers in the country.
According to the Ministry of Finance Indonesia, the government provides tax incentives to the data center industry to invest in Indonesia. With more than $2.10 billion investment will get a tax reduction for around 20 years.
The data center operators are procuring renewable energy to operate their operations. For instance, DCI Indonesia opened its first phase in the H2 data center campus with a power capacity of around 15 MW, and the campus will be powered by solar farms built inside the campus.
In Indonesia, Free Trade Zones attract data center operators to invest in the country by enabling various tax incentives for the data centers constructed in the FTZs. In November 2021, GDS Services acquired land in Nongsa Digital Park to build two data center buildings with 107,600 square feet and a power capacity of around 28 MW.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
Indonesia has over 65 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. According to Uptime Institute, over 45 data center facilities are certified under tier III standards by the uptime institute.
The major demand drivers for colocation services in Indonesia are industries such as cloud service providers, telecom service providers, 5G deployment, and growing AI.
According to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, public entities must establish data centers inside Indonesia.
To improve and boost the digital economy of Indonesia, the government launched the Digital Indonesia Roadmap 2021-2024, which accelerates the growth of digital transformation in the country.
In Indonesia, the telecom operators are working towards deploying commercial 5G services by the companies such as Telkomsel and Indosat.
The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) supports its customers with an edge data center facility in Jakarta.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Indonesia colocation market revenue.
An assessment of the data center investment in Indonesia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.
A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Indonesia data center market size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia
Facilities Covered (Existing): 66
Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10
Coverage: 14 Cities
Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data center colocation market in Indonesia
Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
Retail Colocation Price
The Indonesia data center landscape market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)
Jakarta
Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)
INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Some of the key investors in the Indonesia data center industry are DCI Indonesia, DTP, Keppel Data Center, Telekom Indonesia, and Biznet Data Center.
In Indonesia, we expected the demand for edge data centers to grow as 5G deployment increases. In October 2021, PT Ekagrata Data Gemilang opened an edge data center, EDGE1, with a power capacity of 6 MW and a rack capacity of around 1,300.
The telecom operators are joining hands with foreign investors to build data centers in the country. For instance, in November 2021, the telecom operator Smartfren signed an MoU with UAE-based technology company G42 group to build a 1,000 MW data center in Indonesia.
ABB's infrastructure provider delivered UPS systems PowerWave 33 to IndoKeppel Data Centers in Jakarta, Indonesia.
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
Cisco
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Inspur
Lenovo
DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS
Asdi Swasatya
AWP Architects
DSCO Group
NTT Facilities
SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Cyber Power Systems
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Fuji Electric
HITEC Power Protection
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Piller Power Systems
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv Group
DATA CENTER INVESTORS
DCI Indonesia
DTP
Keppel Data Centres
Biznet Data Center
NTT Global Data Centers
Space DC
Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
NEW ENTRANT
Data Center First
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Indonesia
Historical Market Scenario
60+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center It Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
West Java
Jakarta
Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Indonesia
Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of Indonesia Market
Data Center Investments
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Indonesia
Colocation Services Market in Indonesia
Retail Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Wholesale Colocation Pricing (Per Kwh)
Retail Colocation & Wholesale Colocation Market Forecast 2022-2027
Market Share by Industry
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Data Center Capex Breakdown in Indonesia
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Chapter 7 Market by Geography
Jakarta
Other Cities
Chapter 8 Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
Chapter 9 Appendix
