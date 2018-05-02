Indonesia confident of progression from Group of Death

Indonesia are in Group of the 2018 AFF Championship after the draw was done in Jakarta on May 2. Together with strong teams like Thailand, Philippines and Singapore; it is a group that has already earned the name 'Group of Death'.

Just like it was two years ago, Indonesia will face Thailand and Philippines once again.

The assistant head coach of Indonesia, Bima Sakti realises the difficult task ahead but reminds that just like two years ago, a similar final match may occur.

"The group look similar to two years ago where there's Thailand, Philippines and Singapore. So hopefully, it will be like that as well and for us to reach the semi-final and final," said Bima.

He also went on to criticise the scheduling that did not go to another drawing process, citing potentially difficult trips to Singapore and Thailand.

"The dividing of home-away should have been drawn to be more fair. What more, on November 17 we have to go to Thailand first. The away games in the group are tough for us," he added.