Indonesia to Charge 0.1% Tax on Crypto Transactions, Investments: Report
Indonesia plans to charge value-added tax (VAT) on crypto transactions and capital gains at a rate of 0.1% starting May 1.
The government will impose income tax and VAT on crypto assets and is still working on the implementing regulation, tax official Hestu Yoga Saksama said Friday, according to a Reuters report.
"Crypto assets will be subject to VAT because they are a commodity as defined by the trade ministry. They are not a currency," he said.
The 0.1% capital gains tax matches the rate Indonesian investors are charged on shares.
Crypto trading in Indonesia is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. It was estimated that as many as 7.4 million Indonesians were invested in crypto as of July last year, double the number of a year earlier.
