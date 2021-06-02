Indonesia calls off salvage bid for KRI Nanggala submarine

Indonesia has ended its efforts to salvage the remains of a navy submarine that sank off the coast of Bali in April, killing all 53 crew.

The KRI Nanggala disappeared after requesting permission to dive during a torpedo drill.

The 40-year-old vessel was found days later, split into three parts.

Efforts were made to retrieve the wreckage from a depth of more than 800m (2,600 ft), but now the search has been called off.

"The salvage is over," navy spokesman Julius Widjojono told the Reuters news agency.

The joint Indonesia-China team dived 20 times to collect photos, videos and parts of the sunken sub, the Indonesian navy said in a statement.

None of the bodies of the 53 on board have been retrieved.

Soon after it went missing, the Indonesian military confirmed that debris from the sub, including prayer mats, had been found in the area where it disappeared.

The KRI Nanggala's disappearance led to an international search operation with US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India providing help.

Images from an underwater rescue vehicle showed the shattered remains of the sub

The German-built vessel last underwent a refit in 2012.

Journalist and military analyst Edna Caroline Pattisina told Reuters that the sub's commander, Lt Col Heri Oktavian, admitted to her that an overhaul of the vessel scheduled to take place last year had been delayed.