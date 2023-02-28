Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: Featuring Bukalapak, JD.id, Tokopedia, GrabFood & More

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, B2C Ecommerce market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 11.69% on annual basis to reach US$40.4 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in Indonesia promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.72% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$36.2 billion in 2022 to reach US$58.6 billion by 2027. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Indonesia.

It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Indonesia.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Indonesia.

Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Indonesia B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Indonesia User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics

  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Indonesia Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bukalapak, JD.id, Lazada, Shopee, Tokopedia)

  • Indonesia Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Agoda, Bobobox, PegiPegi, Tiket.com, Traveloka)

  • Indonesia Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (GoFood, Grab Food, Kulina, Wahyoo)

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group

  • Market Share by Income Level

  • Market Share by Gender

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

  • Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

  • Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.

  • Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.

  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

3. Indonesia Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast

4. Indonesia User Statistics and Ratios Of Key Performance Indicators

5. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players, 2022

6. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments

7. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Categories

8. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

9. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Travel and Hospitality Categories

10. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

11. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

12. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Media and Entertainment Sales Channel

13. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model

14. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

15. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device

16. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

17. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

18. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument

19. Indonesia B2C Ecommerce by Consumer Demographics

20. Further Reading

Companies Mentioned

  • Bukalapak

  • JD.id

  • Lazada

  • Shopee

  • Tokopedia

  • GoFood

  • GrabFood

  • Kulina

  • Wahyoo

  • Agoda

  • Bobobox

  • PegiPegi

  • Tiket.com

  • Traveloka

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sce7wi-b2c?w=12

