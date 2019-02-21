Indonesia agrees three-year deal to host first MotoGP street race

Indonesia agrees deal to host MotoGP street race

Indonesia has signed a three-year deal to host a MotoGP street race starting from 2021.

Plans to construct an all-new venue in the Mandalika area of the island of Lombok, with the aim of hosting MotoGP, were originally reported by Autosport in November.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A final deal has now been reached between the state-owned Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation and MotoGP promoter Dorna.

The new track will host MotoGP events between 2021 and '23.

Abdulbar M Mansoer, president director of the IDTC, confirmed to Autosport that the contract was signed on January 21 in Madrid.

Abdullar said the design of the circuit, which is likely to be a 4.32-kilometre layout featuring 18 corners, has already been approved by FIM Safety Officer Franco Uncini.

"The street circuit will be built from zero, unlike the tracks in Singapore and Monaco," he said.

"When it is not being raced on, it will be used as a regular highway in the area.

"We estimate a fast construction process for the circuit, as we only need to build roads and paddocks."

The project will be carried out by French company Vinci Construction, which is set to begin paving the surface for the track in September of this year.

An option to extend the deal past its initial three-year duration exists in the contract, according to Abdullar.

The race, which is set to be MotoGP's first-ever street circuit event, will allow the championship to finally break into one of the world's largest markets for motorcycles.

The calendar currently comprises 19 events but, with Finnish venue KymiRing expected to join in 2020, the Indonesia race could take the MotoGP schedule past the 20-race mark.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus