Canada to partner with 10 southeast Asian countries to tackle global food insecurity

JAKARTA — Canada released a joint statement with 10 southeast Asian countries today that lays out a commitment to tackle global food insecurity and nutritional needs.

It’s part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to invest in the Indo-Pacific region on green infrastructure and supply chain resilience, especially around food supply.

He delivered a speech at the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum.

He says Canada is focused on investing in renewable energy, sustainable energy and water projects within the region.

Trudeau also pitched Canada as a reliable supplier of natural resources like fertilizer and critical minerals, saying Canada has the clean energy the world needs to help with their green energy transition.

In their joint statement, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations says they will work with Canada to sustain supply in the food trade.

Just a year ago, the decision to elevate Canada's status to strategic partner was not unanimous among ASEAN leaders.

The prime minister has been well-received at the summit, with Korean president calling Trudeau a close friend, and someone he always wants to run into.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: ASEAN is pronounced AHZ-ee-in