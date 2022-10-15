‘Indo-Pacific events will shape the world for next century’, says HMS Tamar commander

Teilo Elliot-Smith, commanding officer of HMS Tamar - LPhot Rory Arnold/Royal Navy

Events in the Indo-Pacific over the next decade will shape the world for the next century, the commander of one of two British warships permanently deployed to the region has predicted.

Teilo Elliot-Smith, the commanding officer of HMS Tamar, a Batch 2 River-class patrol vessel, made his comments in an exclusive interview with The Telegraph as the ship arrived last week in Busan, South Korea, for MIWEX, a multinational mine warfare exercise.

HMS Tamar, along with its sister ship, the HMS Spey, was dispatched in September 2021 on a five-year mission to the Indo-Asia-Pacific, making them the first Royal Navy vessels stationed in the region since Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

The HMS Tamar is one of two British warships permanently based in the Indo-Pacific - LPhot Matt Bradley/Royal Navy

The ships have been joining humanitarian and anti-smuggling tasks and multinational naval drills at a time of rising competition between the United States and China over who dominates the strategic region that was once the scene of pivotal Second World War battles and is now a vast patchwork of vital trade routes.

They were forward deployed as the UK government presented its blueprint for the so-called “Indo-Pacific tilt”, to step up diplomatic, trade, defence and security ties with regional partners, essentially increasing Britain’s presence to attempt to counterbalance growing Chinese influence.

“We are a down payment effectively on that tilt,” said Cdr Elliot-Smith.

“I have no doubt that higher capability vessels from the Royal Navy will continue to visit these waters... Operationally, it’s about access. Wherever the UK has got interests, which is everywhere, we need open access,” he added.

The HMS Tamar leaves Portsmouth harbour en route for Indo-Pacific waters - Christopher Pledger

“I can see already that what is going to happen here in the next 10 or 15 years is going to shape the world for the next 100 years, so the UK is always going to have a stake in that.”

The rise of China, which in ship numbers has the largest navy in the world, has been viewed in western capitals as a growing military and economic threat in light of its expansionist territorial claims over disputed waters and features of the South China Sea and escalating aggression towards Taiwan.

In a speech in July, Admiral Sir Ben Key, the First Sea Lord, warned that while the world saw Russia as the “clear and present danger,” it was China that posed the “long-term strategic challenge.”

“Focusing solely on the Russian bear risks missing the tiger,” he said.

One of the most pressing challenges is to secure “free and open” access to seaways stretching from India to Japan and down to Australia that are crucial to the global economy, and which could be potentially used by Beijing as chokepoints to exert diplomatic and economic coercion.

HMS Tamar and its sister ship HMS Spey head together towards the Indo-Pacific - LPhot Lee Blease/Royal Navy

The United Kingdom has trade relationships worth $250 billion in the Indo-Pacific, and protecting those interests is one of HMS Tamar’s most important tasks.

“Free access to high seas, you take for granted at your peril. It’s only really kept open by demonstrating respect for the rules-based international system,” said Cdr Elliot-Smith.

“We haven’t been any more globalised than we are right now. But it’s no good just talking about it so we have to be out, to be seen to be underpinning, protecting and, if necessary, calling out where we see that those internationally agreed standards aren’t being adhered to,” he added.

“And you can’t do it without a physical, permanent presence I would suggest. If you’re going to take it seriously in this part of the world, and things are serious in this part of the world, you have got to literally fly your flag.”

Frictions in and around disputed waters were occurring on a daily basis and the Chinese Navy was “out in great numbers.” But while it observed HMS Tamar’s activities, it had never behaved in a threatening manner towards it, said Cdr Elliot-Smith.

China has invested in building the world's largest navy as competition grows with the US over influence in the Pacific - Lin Jian/AP

“They’ve got a job to do, I understand that. They’ve been safe and professional in their conduct.”

His ship’s long-term deployment was not only about achieving battle readiness through joint exercises like MIWEX with allied naval forces but about building trust and relationships around the region, he said.

It’s a form of soft power that aims to counter China’s grey zone activity and influence operations.

“It means so much more when you can recognise a face and when the names are enduring and you can say to a partner we will be back, we’re not going to leave you,” he said, adding that a permanent base in the region had “real practical benefit.”

“It means that we can just be more credible when we can say to these partners we are here to support and we are here to help.”