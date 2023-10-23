Indivior to pay $385 million to end Suboxone monopoly lawsuits

FILE PHOTO: Pharmacist Jim Pearce fills a Suboxone prescription at Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program in Boston

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior said on Monday it will pay $385 million to settle a lawsuit brought by direct purchasers on claims it illegally suppressed generic competition for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

Indivior had in June agreed to pay $102.5 million to settle a lawsuit by dozens of U.S. states regarding the claims.

The agreement with the direct purchasers will mark the end of the multi-district litigation relating to Suboxone, it said.

Indivior said it will take a charge of $228 million in the third quarter, above the current remaining provision of $157 million, which will be excluded from adjusted earnings.

