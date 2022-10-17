Individual investors invested in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) copped the brunt of last week's US$31m market cap decline

Every investor in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 37% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While insiders who own 21% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$241m last week,individual investors took the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 7.4% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Charles Cherington is currently the largest shareholder, with 10% of shares outstanding. With 7.4% and 4.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Armistice Capital LLC and Factor Bioscience Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Matthew Angel directly holds 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.. Insiders own US$51m worth of shares in the US$241m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 37% stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 14%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

