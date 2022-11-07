Individual investors are Immatics N.V.'s (NASDAQ:IMTX) biggest owners and were hit after market cap dropped US$83m

Every investor in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And following last week's 9.4% decline in share price, individual investors suffered the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Immatics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Immatics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Immatics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Immatics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 11% of Immatics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG is currently the company's largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. Baker Bros. Advisors LP is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds about 5.2% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Harpreet Singh, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Immatics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Immatics N.V.. In their own names, insiders own US$30m worth of stock in the US$800m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 41% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 22% stake in Immatics. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 4.6%, of the Immatics stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Immatics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Immatics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

