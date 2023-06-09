Individual investors account for 40% of WCT Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WCT) ownership, while insiders account for 21%

Key Insights

WCT Holdings Berhad's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

21% of WCT Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls WCT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 40% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 21% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of WCT Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About WCT Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

WCT Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at WCT Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in WCT Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Dominion Nexus Sdn Bhd with 18% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 7.4% of the stock. Siew Lim, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of WCT Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in WCT Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM124m stake in this RM581m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 40% stake in WCT Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 19%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - WCT Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

