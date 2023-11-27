Individual investors account for 39% of SRT Marine Systems plc's (LON:SRT) ownership, while institutions account for 34%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in SRT Marine Systems indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insider ownership in SRT Marine Systems is 27%

A look at the shareholders of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SRT Marine Systems.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SRT Marine Systems?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

SRT Marine Systems already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SRT Marine Systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in SRT Marine Systems. Our data shows that Simon Rogers is the largest shareholder with 7.0% of shares outstanding. With 6.1% and 4.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Credo Group of Companies and Sandra Brierwood are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Simon Tucker directly holds 1.6% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of SRT Marine Systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in SRT Marine Systems plc. Insiders have a UK£22m stake in this UK£81m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 39% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SRT Marine Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - SRT Marine Systems has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

