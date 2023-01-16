Individual investors are 5E Advanced Materials Inc.'s (ASX:5EA) biggest owners and were rewarded after market cap rose by AU$119m last week

To get a sense of who is truly in control of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (ASX:5EA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 38% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, individual investors collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit AU$715m market cap following a 20% gain in the stock.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of 5E Advanced Materials, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 5E Advanced Materials?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that 5E Advanced Materials does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of 5E Advanced Materials, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in 5E Advanced Materials. The company's largest shareholder is Virtova Capital Management Limited, with ownership of 12%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.1% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Anthony Hall, the CEO has 2.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of 5E Advanced Materials

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in 5E Advanced Materials Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just AU$715m, and insiders have AU$58m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 38% stake in 5E Advanced Materials. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 34%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand 5E Advanced Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for 5E Advanced Materials you should be aware of, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

