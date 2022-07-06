Individual Baseball Tickets are Now on Sale for the 2022 USPBL Season

The Season, Which Ends on September 11, 2022, Features a Number of Promotional Games and Giveaways

UTICA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / The United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL) is pleased to announce that individual baseball tickets to games are now on sale for the 2022 USPBL season. The games are played at Jimmy John's Field in historic downtown Utica, Michigan.

USPBL, Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

To check out the remaining schedule for the current season, which ends on September 11, and to purchase baseball game tickets, please visit https://uspbl.com/schedule/.

Fans who are wondering "Where can I find fun things to do near me, and attend events near me?" can purchase individual tickets for baseball games online at USPBL.com or by calling the box office at 248-759-5278. People can also buy baseball tickets for 2022 by visiting the box office in person at Jimmy John's Field. Box office hours are Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As a spokesperson noted, the USPBL is a four-team developmental professional baseball league that provides an affordable premium experience, as well as plenty of family friendly fun. The season takes place each year from May to September in the Utica entertainment and sports arena.

"Throughout the season we are also running a number of promotions," the spokesperson noted, adding that the theme nights are Oldies Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Friday Firework Spectacular Shows, Live Music Saturdays, and Sunday Fun Days.

USPBL also hosts a number of giveaway nights that are perfect for family fun.

For example, First Responders Night will take place on Thursday, July 14, when the Utica Unicorns take on the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers at 7:05 p.m. All First Responders can get a free ticket to the game by calling the box office, and their family members can receive $2 off a ticket.

The Force will be with fans on Thursday, August 4 when the USPBL hosts Star Wars night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Darth Lancer Bobblehead. Other upcoming promotional events include Reptile Day on Sunday, August 21 and LEGO Day on Sunday, August 28.

About United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL)

The United Shore Professional Baseball League, based in Utica, MI, is an independent professional four team developmental baseball league which began its inaugural season May 30, 2016. USPBL games are played at the brand new Jimmy John's Field, just off of M-59 in Utica. For more information, please visit https://uspbl.com/.

Media Contact

Katie Page

kpage@uspbl.com

(248) 660-4759

7171 Auburn Road

Utica, MI 48317

SOURCE: USPBL





