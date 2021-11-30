Inditex founder's daughter Marta Ortega to become chairwoman, CEO steps down

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish fashion retailer giant Inditex said on Tuesday Marta Ortega, the daughter of its founder Amancio, will take over as chairwoman of the group in April as a last step of a generational handover started a decade ago.

She will replace Pablo Isla, who took over from her father Amancio Ortega, Spain's wealthiest man, in 2011 as chairman. Isla was deputy chairman since 2005, the company said.

Marta Ortega, who is also a leading shareholder of the group, has been working for the company in different areas for the last 15 years.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras, currently the company's general counsel and secretary of the board, will be appointed CEO, replacing Carlos Crespo, who had taken the post in July 2019.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)