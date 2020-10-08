Indigo Announces Its Top Kids Gifts for 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), the world's first cultural department store for booklovers, is thrilled to share its picks for the best kids' gifts of 2020. From inspiring books by celebrated children's authors to the latest must-have LEGO sets, each gift is thoughtfully curated by Indigo's expert buyers for kids of all ages.

"It's a year like no other and at Indigo we're here to help parents fill this holiday season with a little extra magic for their children," said Gail Banack, VP, IndigoKids and Chief Kids Officer. "We've curated a selection highly engaging and interactive gifts, offering hours of playtime. They're gifts that kids will love and are available earlier than ever to help parents get a head start on their holiday shopping, reduce any holiday stress, and make shopping convenient and easy for the season ahead."

At IndigoKids, parents and gift givers will find meaningful gifts that will inspire independent play as well as those that will bring everyone together. Get building with the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course or shoot hoops with the Franklin Sports Pro Hoops Rebound Game for a little family competition. Curl up with the new graphic novel Class Act by Jerry Craft which shows us the importance of diversity and how embracing our differences can bring us together.

With gifts for kids of all ages and interests, IndigoKids takes the guesswork out of holiday shopping. Budding musicians and fashionistas alike will love the L.O.L. Surprise O.M.G. Remix Dolls which come with their very own record player and accessories. Aspiring vets will get a head start with the Schleich Vet Practice with Pets set, exclusive to Indigo.

Customers can shop by age or interest, with hundreds of options in-store and thousands more online. To explore these great gift ideas and more, visit IndigoKid's Holiday Shop online.

To help make shopping easy, Indigo is offering customers the opportunity to shop their preferred way, with safe and stress-free options this holiday season. Customers can look forward to shopping at indigo.ca 24/7, through the Indigo app, and in-store with industry leading health and safety precautions in place. Indigo will also offer customers the option of shopping online with free pickup in stores (contactless curbside pickup available at select locations), same day delivery to your door with Instacart in select markets across Canada with delivery as fast as two hours, and private shopping events for plum® members.

Not sure which gift to give? Shop in-store to get great advice from Indigo's expert staff. Or, #AskIndigo on our website or social media for advice on the perfect book for every child on your list!

Indigo's top 2020 gifts:

Joyful Services:

Indigo wants to make shopping a joyful experience with safe, stress-reducing services including:

Free Shipping & Returns: Shop online and pickup in store for free (contactless curbside pickup available at select locations) and receive free shipping on orders over $35, making holiday shopping a breeze! For more information, visit indigo.ca/freeshipping.





Shop Online: Shop 24/7 on indigo.ca with thousands more gifts available online.





Be Rewarded: It pays to be a plum® and plum® PLUS member with early and exclusive access to deals, points earned on every eligible dollar spent in stores and online, and more. Not a member? Sign up today and learn more at indigo.ca/plum.





Private Shopping: This holiday season, plum® and plum® PLUS members will have access to exclusive shopping hours before and after the store is open with limited customers.

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.