For these Indigenous tenants new affordable housing in Cambridge offers a safety net

Sheryl Lynn Livingstone is just trying to get back on her feet, but battling an affordable housing crisis always holds her back from feeling like she has a viable safety net. The Kitchener resident recently recovered from surgery which took her away from work, causing her to have to draw from her retirement fund just to pay for the apartment that costs her $1,185 a month.

“I finally just got back on my feet,” says Livingstone. “I just started a new job, but money’s been tight.”

Livingstone is one of the many Indigenous residents on the wait-list for housing through the non-profit K-W Urban Native Wigwam Project, which provides affordable rent-geared-to-income housing for Indigenous people in the Waterloo Region.

On Jan. 13, the City of Cambridge in partnership with the Region of Waterloo announced the development of affordable homes for Indigenous families in the Region. The decision is game changing, with $3 million of funding from the Region going towards the construction of 30 new homes at 27-31 Cambridge Street. The project will be managed by K-W Urban Native Wigwam Project.

When asked how receiving one of the affordable homes would impact her life, Livingstone says that it would be amazing. “That would save us a lot of money, and we’d be able to get our bills paid down and put some money into savings.”

For Kitchener resident Valerie Jones, receiving one of the affordable homes is what makes it possible for her to exist on minimum wage. Jones experienced rent increases after her landlord decided to sell and a new owner took over.

“I’m very excited and very appreciative,” says Jones, who is slated to receive one of the one-bedroom units at 27-31 Cambridge Street.

Executive director of K-W Urban Native Wigwam Project, Lee Ann Hundt, says that discrimination is still a huge factor when it comes to Indigenous people attaining housing in Waterloo Region.

“A lot of people see an Indigenous person and think right away that they’re going to be a difficult tenant,” says Hundt. “They are not going to pay rent et cetera, so there’s a lot of stereotypes that come into play when it comes to Indigenous people…it’s been a long time coming, but now we’re getting 30 units and this is great for us.”

Story continues

For Jones the impact will be life changing. She’ll be able to have a window above ground for the first time in years. “Financially this means a lot to me, and I’m very excited.”

Story Behind the Story: After the announcement that Waterloo Region was funding $3 million worth of housing in the City of Cambridge for Indigenous families, reporter Genelle Levy decided to follow up with Indigenous individuals impacted by housing insecurity.

Genelle Levy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cambridge Times