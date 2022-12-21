Indigenous place names, history key recommendations for Banff tourism vision

·8 min read

When it comes to tourism in Banff National Park, Indigenous peoples are finally getting a seat at the table, helping to shape the national park’s strategic vision for the industry after roughly more than a century without an invitation.

An Indigenous tourism working group, part of the Banff and Lake Louise Tourism, Town of Banff and Parks Canada Tourism Together master plan to guide Banff National Park into the next decade, wants to see the industry take a turn to become more inclusive and authentic in sharing Indigenous histories, stories and spaces throughout the park.

While there is a long way toward meeting many of the group’s recommendations, Travis Rider, a member of Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation and of the working group, said just being invited to be a part of the conversation is a big step forward.

“Being included as Stoney people, and then the greater Indigenous peoples being included in this planning in itself is something,” he said. “Going back to even just 10 years ago, I don’t think this would have been possible.

“But we’re in 2022, and we’re starting to see a lot of people interested in Indigenous histories and places – not just in Banff National Park and the greater Rocky Mountains, but throughout the country.”

The working group, which was one of six formed to guide different areas of tourism planning, was asked to brainstorm and prioritize ideas and recommendations.

The three main areas of focus involve creating dedicated spaces for Indigenous peoples to practice their culture, generating more Indigenous tourism business opportunities, and thoughtfully addressing the Indigenous-led LANDBACK movement as it relates to reclaiming spaces in Banff National Park.

In total, 22 ideas and recommendations were generated by the working group, which was comprised of 18 members – mostly Indigenous but also non-Indigenous.

Kirsten Ryder, of Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation, said her involvement was mainly in conversations around creating dedicated spaces for Indigenous peoples, originating with a vision for a cultural centre in the Banff townsite.

“This would be a place supported and fostered in the town of Banff,” said Ryder. “It would not only create a sense of belonging for Indigenous peoples, but it would be welcoming of visitors and others who wish to learn about the Stoney Nakoda and other First Nations, along with the history of this place.

“Having somewhere we can do that … it could encompass so many things that would really contribute to tourism in Banff. That can include hosting Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs, but also having cultural events and creating cross-cultural learning opportunities.”

To successfully create space for Indigenous tourism in Banff National Park will require more than simply handing over the keys to a building.

“It would have to mean providing training support and more educational support for local Indigenous communities in the areas of tourism and hospitality,” said Ryder. “We must go into these communities to train them to be able to run businesses in the tourism sector.

“Basically, it’s about reaching out and tapping those untapped resources – which are the people in these communities, and creating meaningful partnerships which help them to succeed.”

Other key recommendations from the group focused on reverting place names within the national park to their traditional Indigenous monikers, and the significance of certain sites to the Îyârhe Nakoda and other Indigenous peoples, some of which have become popular tourist destinations.

One such location has since become widely known as the crown jewel of Banff National Park – Lake Louise.

Before the picturesque lake received its name, the Îyârhe Nakoda people called it Horâ Juthin Îmne, or Lake of the Little Fishes, because the fish would only grow to a certain size in the cold glacial waters.

“If you’re in the Bow Valley, there are certain areas that have place names or signage there that you can read and learn from,” said Ryder. “But you often won’t see Indigenous history tied in when there most likely is a tie to an Indigenous story or history of that area that was left out.

“And you’ll rarely, if ever, see a story about an Indigenous historical figure, but there are plenty of examples of non-Indigenous people whose histories are told.”

Another idea suggested by the working group was to build a pathway connecting Mînî Thnî (Morley) to Lake Louise.

The Îyârhe Nakoda once erected teepees along the shoreline of Horâ Juthin Îmne, practicing ceremony, hunting, fishing and gathering.

Now, shuttles run tourists back and forth to manage visitation throughout the summer as what limited paid parking there is often fills up before 8 a.m.

Interpretive signage displayed at the waterfront tells visitors about the century-long history of Lake Louise as a hiking and climbing centre, including plaques about the teahouse and Abbot Pass hut.

But when a group of Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation members visited the site in 2020 for an inaugural Discovery Day event, they told a different version of the lake’s history, one that pre-dates its discovery by settlers and shifted the focus onto the lesser-known Îyârhe Nakoda guide who led them there – Edwin Hunter.

Hunter guided European settler Tom Wilson to the lake in 1882, and Wilson subsequently named the site Emerald Lake, which was later changed to Lake Louise in 1884 to honour Princess Louise Caroline Alberta, the fourth daughter of Queen Victoria.

Three years after Hunter led Wilson to Horâ Juthin Îmne, the Canadian government implemented a pass system restricting the movements of Indigenous peoples without authorization. Before 1885, the Îyârhe Nakoda and other Indigenous groups used different areas throughout Banff National Park, moving freely.

Indigenous peoples were banned from the national park, with the exception of during Banff Indian Days, where groups were invited back in to entertain tourists.

The event represented tourist dollars for the park’s economy and festival organizers, and as a result, Indigenous peoples were welcome for the benefits they offered, but only under tight restrictions.

Looking at the history between Parks Canada and the area's Indigenous peoples, Rider said more discussion should be had to ensure there is no room for misuse of Indigenous culture or knowledge going forward.

“I think that’s a deeper conversation we need to have as a community … pulling back to see what we can do in some of these already very popular places in terms of bringing back our practices without being exploited, and without exploitation of what we’re doing,” he said.

“We like to guard our stories so that they’re not misinterpreted and they’re not exploited.”

Ryder said she did not personally make recommendations around conversations about the LANDBACK movement within the working group, though she feels its presence and what it represents speaks for itself.

“I think that’s really tied to the history of Parks Canada pushing out local Indigenous groups to implement Banff National Park,” said Ryder. “These measures have prevented us from being able to access the land to hunt and harvest from it for ceremony, among many other things.

“There definitely needs to be a better process and approach to allow Indigenous peoples to interact with what are now known as parks lands.”

Some recommendations suggest giving land back to traditional territory holders, providing compensation for ceremony and allowing Indigenous communities a say in land use decisions over corporate stakeholders.

Nancy DaDalt, director of visitor experiences for Banff and Lake Louise Tourism (BLLT), said part of the group’s strategic vision is to create an Indigenous advisory council to help guide the final 10-year plan when it’s released in 2023.

“That group would really help us in the long-term as we begin to go into this area,” she said. “It’s really important work and we want to do it right; relationship-building takes time and we want to make sure we do that right as well.”

To assist in the formation of the Indigenous work group to ensure appropriate representation and Indigenous cultural awareness, BLLT put out a request for proposal, which was awarded to Indigenous-owned consultant company Tatâga Inc.

It was through the company’s principal and founder, Alec Carton of Carry the Kettle First Nation in Treaty 4, that BLLT was able to find Indigenous neighbours to support the group’s work.

The same process was used in forming other working groups, though DaDalt admits it took longer to form the Indigenous group than others, and their conversations also ran longer than what was allotted in the surveying and ideation process.

“We’re still relatively new to this arena and learning a ton. I know that taking the time was worth it though. Building relationships takes time and we want to make sure that we do that right – that is the first step,” said DaDalt.

“This isn’t just about making money, it’s about providing an opportunity for entrepreneurs to thrive here and being able to showcase our commitment that tourism is reconciliation in action."

Jessica Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was